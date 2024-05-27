Wayne Rooney ready to put his faith in Plymouth’s academy players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wayne Rooney ready to put his faith in Plymouth’s academy players

By Press Association
New Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney has promised to give youth a chance (Nick Potts/PA)
New Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney has promised to give youth a chance (Nick Potts/PA)

New Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney has promised to give the club’s young players a chance to follow in his footsteps and make their names as teenagers.

Rooney, who burst on to the Premier League scene as a 16-year-old at Everton, has been handed the reins at Home Park less than five months after losing his job at Birmingham.

And the former Manchester United and England forward has backed his ability to develop potential talent in Devon.

Wayne Rooney (left) played for Everton’s first team as a 16-year-old
Wayne Rooney (left) played for Everton’s first team as a 16-year-old (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked about his management style, the 38-year-old told Argyle TV: “Obviously I had my playing career, which I loved, but if you want to go into management, you quite quickly have to move on from there.

“I’ve put a lot of work in, a lot of time in to try to develop myself as a coach, try to improve, try to get better, and I want to be a coach who helps players, helps teams, develops players, academy players.

“Academy players are really important as well, to try to improve them, because I was a player who came into the first team at 16. I think a lot of young players are good enough, but maybe don’t get the chance, so I’ve got a real passion for that as well.”

Rooney, who acknowledged his journey to Plymouth via spells at Derby, DC United and Birmingham had its challenges, is excited about the latest phase of his career, which will see him link up once again with the club’s director of football Neil Dewsnip.

Plymouth director of football Neil Dewsnip
Plymouth director of football Neil Dewsnip (Steven Paston/PA)

Dewsnip was the head of Everton’s academy who eased him through the ranks and the pair will now work together to plot the way forward for Argyle.

Rooney, who admitted the two men had not seen each other for around 10 years until Birmingham played at Plymouth in December last year, said: “Of course with Neil’s role at the club and my role at the club, it’s going to have to be a daily basis I’m speaking to Neil now.

“I think ultimately the important thing in that is we’re both trying to do the right thing, we both want the right thing, we’re both on the same wavelength now to make sure the club moves forward on players coming into the football club, style of play, how we want to move forward.

“That relationship now is going to be so important.”