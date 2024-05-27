French Open day two: Rafael Nadal makes early exit but Iga Swiatek progresses

Rafael Nadal said au revoir to Roland Garros after losing his first-round match to Alexander Zverev.

The King of Clay may have bowed out but the Queen of Clay is still in power, with Iga Swiatek through to round two as she bids for a third straight title and a fourth in five years.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Iga Swiatek (bottom row fourth from left), Carlos Alcaraz (top row third from left) and Novak Djokovic (standing right in blue sweater and white cap) were all in attendance to watch Rafael Nadal’s farewell (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Shot of the day

This forehand. This court. A legendary combination 👑 Shot of the day belongs to @RafaelNadal ✨#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ujb685hK0F — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2024

Still got it!

Quote of the day

Fond farewell

Match of the day

Away from Nadal there were comfortable wins for Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur. But there was a tense first-round encounter between two former top three players, with Elina Svitolina coming from behind to beat Karolína Plískova.

Brit watch

Harriet Dart loses out to Linda Nosková in a tight 1st round match#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/WZkj62Yuqr — LTA (@the_LTA) May 27, 2024

Another bad day as Cameron Norrie’s five-set demise to Russian Pavel Kotov was quickly followed by a straight-sets defeat for Harriet Dart against Linda Noskova. It leaves only two Brits standing in singles, Dan Evans and Katie Boulter.

Fallen seeds

Women: Maria Sakkari (6), Ekatarina Alexandrova (16).

Men: Cameron Norrie (32).

Who’s up next?

Tuesday order of play is out, with Sabalenka and Djokovic on Philippe-Chatrier 🔥 Full order of play 👉 https://t.co/w0LlD7OQpl#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/DDXXPfhssf — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2024

Novak Djokovic begins his title defence in the night session against French wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Brits Evans and Boulter are in action late in the afternoon against Holger Rune and Paula Badosa respectively.