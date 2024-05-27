French Open day two: Rafael Nadal makes early exit but Iga Swiatek progresses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French Open day two: Rafael Nadal makes early exit but Iga Swiatek progresses

By Press Association
Rafael Nadal’s French Open domination looks to be over (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Rafael Nadal’s French Open domination looks to be over (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Rafael Nadal said au revoir to Roland Garros after losing his first-round match to Alexander Zverev.

The King of Clay may have bowed out but the Queen of Clay is still in power, with Iga Swiatek through to round two as she bids for a third straight title and a fourth in five years.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Iga Swiatek (bottom row fourth from left), Carlos Alcaraz (top row third from left) and Novak Djokovic (standing right in blue sweater and white cap) were all in attendance to watch Rafael Nadal’s farewell (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Shot of the day

Still got it!

Quote of the day

Fond farewell

Match of the day

Away from Nadal there were comfortable wins for Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur. But there was a tense first-round encounter between two former top three players, with Elina Svitolina coming from behind to beat Karolína Plískova.

Brit watch

Another bad day as Cameron Norrie’s five-set demise to Russian Pavel Kotov was quickly followed by a straight-sets defeat for Harriet Dart against Linda Noskova. It leaves only two Brits standing in singles, Dan Evans and Katie Boulter.

Fallen seeds

Women: Maria Sakkari (6), Ekatarina Alexandrova (16).
Men: Cameron Norrie (32).

Who’s up next?

Novak Djokovic begins his title defence in the night session against French wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Brits Evans and Boulter are in action late in the afternoon against Holger Rune and Paula Badosa respectively.