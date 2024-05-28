Football rumours: Manchester United sound out De Zerbi over succeeding Ten Hag

What the papers say

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly been sounded out over potentially taking the helm at Manchester United. According to the Guardian, United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a fan of the 44-year-old Italian, who last year secured European football for Brighton for the first time in the club’s history. The paper says current United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to be sacked.

A return to Southampton could be on the cards for Brighton’s veteran midfielder Adam Lallana. The Telegraph says the 36-year-old former England man is in the frame to head back to the club where he came through the ranks as a youngster, once his current contract expires next month.

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

The i reports Chelsea are considering a move for Newcastle’s reported transfer target Tosin Adarabioyo. The Fulham defender will be a free agent next month, with Newcastle said to have already made a substantial offer for the 26-year-old. However, the Magpies’ plans could be thrown into disarray should Chelsea decide to match Newcastle’s interest.

And staying with Newcastle, the Daily Mail says the club are weighing up a £20million bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Social media round-up

🚨⚒️ Fabrício Bruno to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement now in place between West Ham and Flamengo for 28 year old centre back. Exclusive details: €12m fixed fee plus €1.5m add-ons. Brazilian CB will be first signing for Lopetegui at #WHUFC. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WheZeliAtB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2024

Man Utd to battle Arsenal for £35m wonderkid team-mates call 'best they've seen'https://t.co/kiMA15ysjB — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 27, 2024

Players to watch

Crysencio Summerville in action for Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)

Crysencio Summerville: The Daily Mirror reports Liverpool and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs interested in the Leeds forward.

Leny Yoro: Real Madrid are willing to spend upwards of £25million on the Lille defender, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.