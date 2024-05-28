Football rumours: Manchester United sound out De Zerbi over succeeding Ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Manchester United sound out De Zerbi over succeeding Ten Hag

By Press Association
Former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi (Steven Paston/PA)
Former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi (Steven Paston/PA)

What the papers say

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly been sounded out over potentially taking the helm at Manchester United. According to the Guardian, United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a fan of the 44-year-old Italian, who last year secured European football for Brighton for the first time in the club’s history. The paper says current United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to be sacked.

A return to Southampton could be on the cards for Brighton’s veteran midfielder Adam Lallana. The Telegraph says the 36-year-old former England man is in the frame to head back to the club where he came through the ranks as a youngster, once his current contract expires next month.

Nottingham Forest v Fulham – Premier League – City Ground
Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

The i reports Chelsea are considering a move for Newcastle’s reported transfer target Tosin Adarabioyo. The Fulham defender will be a free agent next month, with Newcastle said to have already made a substantial offer for the 26-year-old. However, the Magpies’ plans could be thrown into disarray should Chelsea decide to match Newcastle’s interest.

And staying with Newcastle, the Daily Mail says the club are weighing up a £20million bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Players to watch

Leeds United v Southampton – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off Final – Wembley Stadium
Crysencio Summerville in action for Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)

Crysencio Summerville: The Daily Mirror reports Liverpool and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs interested in the Leeds forward.

Leny Yoro: Real Madrid are willing to spend upwards of £25million on the Lille defender, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.