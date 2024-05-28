Michael Vaughan’s son Archie signs first professional contract with Somerset

Archie Vaughan, the son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, has signed a first professional contract with Somerset to run across the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The deal will begin in November and comes after the 18-year-old made his second XI debut for the club in 2022.

He played for Somerset in the T20 Abu Dhabi Counties Super Cup, scoring 35 runs from 28 balls as his side beat Yorkshire to finish third.

NEWS: Somerset County Cricket Club are pleased to announce that Archie Vaughan has signed his first professional contract 📝 ⤵️⤵️⤵️#WeAreSomerset @ArchieVaughan9 — Somerset Cricket 🏆 (@SomersetCCC) May 28, 2024

He told the club’s website: “It’s something I’ve worked extremely hard for and it’s something I’ve strived for since I was a kid, so to get the opportunity for a club where I’ve really enjoyed myself over the last few years is an honour.

“I will be looking to gain as much experience as I can and learn as much as I can from the more experienced players in the dressing room.

“I want go do my bit in the second team whenever I get the opportunity and be a good team player.”

Vaughan, a top-order batter and off-spinner, joined the Cheshire County set-up at the age of 10 and plays club cricket for Taunton St Andrews.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: “Archie is a young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“Since joining the academy he has demonstrated a genuine and strong desire to work incredibly hard and improve every facet of his game.

“This hard work alongside his impressive on-field performances have led to Second XI opportunities, in which he has flourished.

“We were impressed with the manner in which he transitioned seamlessly into the professional environment in Abu Dhabi on our pre-season camp and we are really looking forward to helping him develop and grow both his game and his understanding of the professional game.”