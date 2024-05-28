Why not? – Mats Wilander urges Rafael Nadal to return to French Open in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why not? – Mats Wilander urges Rafael Nadal to return to French Open in 2025

By Press Association
Rafael Nadal was beaten in the first round of the French Open on Monday (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Rafael Nadal has been urged not to retire this year and instead come back for another tilt at a 15th French Open title in 2025.

The 22-time grand slam winner has not closed the door completely on a return next year but maintains there is a “big chance” he will end his career after the Olympics, which will also be played at Roland Garros.

Nadal was unseeded in Paris due to his prolonged injury absence which left him susceptible to a nightmare draw, which is exactly what he got.

The Spaniard was beaten 6-3 7-6 (5) 6-3 by in-form fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the first round.

Nadal was beaten in straight sets by Alexander Zverev on Monday (Thibault Camus/AP)

But three-time former champion Mats Wilander believes Nadal showed enough against Zverev to prove he can still compete at the top, even though he turns 38 next week.

“Obviously the Olympics are huge and for him to have the chance to play on Phillipe Chatrier is amazing and could be an unbelievable end to his career,” Eurosport expert Wilander said.

“But he’s too competitive, he’s playing too good. I think he beats 90 per cent of the draw. There’s only a few guys that would beat him playing this well.

“And Zverev was the worst opponent possible in the first round, worse that playing (Novak) Djokovic, worse than playing (Carlos) Alcaraz.

“Also the circumstances; it’s indoor, cold outside, the ball doesn’t travel. So I think all that, and still being so close – it’s all positive for Rafa and with that passion, why not? He knows how to win big matches on this court.”