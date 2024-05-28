Everton keen to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton keen to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan

By Press Association
Everton are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips (Richard Sellers/PA)
Everton are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham and is again expected to be able to leave the Etihad Stadium on a temporary deal this summer.

And Sean Dyche is keen to take him to Goodison Park next season, the PA news agency understands.

Phillips had a poor time at West Ham in the second half of last season
Phillips has featured just 31 times for City since joining from Leeds for £45million in the summer of 2022.

It has been a fall from grace for the midfielder, who was part of the England team which made it to the final of Euro 2020.

But he has failed to impress Pep Guardiola and endured a chastening loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season.

He was culpable for goals conceded against Bournemouth and Manchester United, was sent off against Nottingham Forest and was then caught on camera performing a rude gesture to West Ham fans after a defeat at Newcastle.

Jack Harrison celebrates scoring for Everton
Jack Harrison made 35 appearances for Everton last season (Martin Rickett/PA)

His poor form has led to his omission from Gareth Southgate’s 31-man training squad for Euro 2024 as he looks to kickstart his career.

Everton are also interested in pursuing another loan deal for Leeds winger Jack Harrison.

Harrison played 35 times for the Toffees last season and looks set to be available again following Leeds’ failure to win promotion back to the Premier League.