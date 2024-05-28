James Forrest determined to ‘just enjoy every day’ on Scotland return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Forrest determined to ‘just enjoy every day’ on Scotland return

By Press Association
Celtic winger James Forrest reunites with Scotland in high spirits (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic winger James Forrest reunites with Scotland in high spirits (Andrew Milligan/PA)

James Forrest will take the same live-for-the-moment approach into his Scotland comeback after rejuvenating his Celtic career.

The 32-year-old was playing in training-ground friendlies when Scotland met up in March for games against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

At that stage it appeared unlikely anyone else would break into Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad and Forrest had not played for his country since the previous European Championship finals.

James Forrest and Brendan Rodgers
Forrest has been handed a new lease of line by Brendan Rodgers (Robert Perry/PA)

The winger did not feature at all for Celtic between Christmas and March 10. But he scored five goals in nine games during the run-in and started the three biggest games of the season as the Hoops beat Rangers and Kilmarnock to clinch the title before seeing off their city rivals in Saturday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final.

Forrest will now join up with Scotland’s provisional 28-man pool when they gather at their team hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon.

“Even in the March international break, I was playing a bounce game for the ones that don’t go internationally against St Mirren at Lennoxtown,” he said.

“It just shows you in football that if you keep working hard you get a chance and stuff can change.

“Obviously I’ve played for Scotland before as well, so it’s not anything new, but just the the way it’s happened I’ve not been in a camp for a few years.

Scotland v Czech Republic
James Forrest last played for Scotland at Euro 2020

“Scotland’s all about players that go there with confidence and we can feed off each other as well.”

With Clarke needing to cut two players from his squad, Forrest will not look as far as Germany and will simply enjoy being back in the fold ahead of friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland.

“How it’s been with Celtic the last couple of months, I think it’s going to be the same,” he said.

“I’m just going to go there and enjoy every day, not even look to the Euro games, just look to the friendlies and just enjoy training and enjoy being a part of it. That’s when I’ve been playing really well the last couple of months.

“Obviously they’ve done really well qualifying and they’ve had a good tight group there. But I think I can add to that and help the boys as well and that’s what I’m looking to do.”

Scotland v Israel
James Forrest after scoring a hat-trick against Israel (Jane Barlow/PA)

Forrest feels the experience of playing in the delayed Euro 2020 finals will help him and most of his team-mates.

“Obviously I’ve not been in a squad since since then, but I really enjoyed that camp,” he said.

“It was a new experience for everyone but I think all the players will definitely take confidence from getting there, qualifying again and beating Spain (2-0 at Hampden Park). I think we will go there with nothing to lose and the boys will do well.

“Obviously it took Scotland a good few years to to qualify for one and we’ve done another one so quick so that’s really exciting.”

Forrest will arrive with Scotland on the back of becoming the second most decorated Celtic player of all time.

Celtic Trophy Celebration
Forrest on stage at Celtic Park (Robert Perry/PA)

His 24th winners’ medal took him ahead of Billy McNeil and one behind another Lisbon Lion, Bobby Lennox.

“I think it maybe hit home when we won the league,” Forrest said. “We went back to the stadium, Celtic Park, and all the fans were there and they were were talking on stage after and they’re talking about how many you’ve won.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s hard to put into words how good it is when you win trophies here and when you start racking them up as well. I’m just going to keep working hard to try and add to that.”