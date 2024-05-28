Millie Bright ready to take on France after challenging injury battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millie Bright ready to take on France after challenging injury battle

By Press Association
England defender Millie Bright is preparing to return to international action (Mike Egerton/PA)
Millie Bright admits her recent spell on the sidelines was the “most tasking period” of her career as she prepares for her long-awaited England return.

The Chelsea centre-back captained the Lionesses to their first World Cup final last summer but subsequently spent five months out of action due to a serious knee injury.

Bright, who returned for the Women’s Super League run-in to help the Blues retain the title, is poised to make her first international appearance since October on Friday evening during her country’s Euro 2025 qualifier against France in Newcastle.

“This one in particular has probably been the hardest one out of all of them,” she told a press conference, speaking about the injury.

“There are so many factors, even when you’re injured you still have responsibilities, obviously club captain, so you still have to be present.

“I always still feel involved and a responsibility and being injured is the hardest thing, you can’t contribute in ways you would like to.

“It’s definitely been, I’d probably say, the most tasking period for myself for more reasons than one.

“But that’s football, the challenges that we face. You have to make the best decisions to overcome them and mine was making sure I made the end of the season to put myself in a position to be selected.”

England sit second in qualifying after last month beginning their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Sweden and a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland.

Sarina Wiegman’s reigning European champions are preparing for a crunch double header against early group leaders France, with the upcoming St James’ Park clash followed by next Tuesday’s meeting in Saint-Etienne.

Bright believes back-to-back victories would send out a “massive message”.

“It would be huge,” she said. “It’s an extremely competitive group and France are an incredible team.

“They pose a lot of threats but, equally, there are things we can do to put the threats on them.

“We know it’s going to be two tough games. But it will be massive message. As always, we don’t go out for anything other than wins and a good performance.”

Head coach Wiegman could hand a debut to uncapped Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones against France.

Bright feels her 20-year-old club-mate, who registered 11 goals and two assists in 17 WSL appearances this term following loan spells with Bristol City and Everton, is a “great addition to the squad”.

“She’s been exceptional,” Bright said of Beever-Jones. “I think everyone has seen her attitude and mentality and the player she’s developing into.

“It’s extremely hard going out on loan and coming back and it’s something Aggie’s shown how good it can be for young players.

“She’s really thrived in our environment and her hard work this season have got her a call up – the runs in behind, her pace, a wonderful technician on the ball but, most importantly, she puts the ball in the back of the net.

“She’s a great addition to the squad.”