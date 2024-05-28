Cardiff wash-out dents the World Cup preparations of England and Pakistan

England’s T20 World Cup preparations were again hit by the weather as their third Vitality international series clash against Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Miserable scenes in Cardiff followed a wash-out at Headingley in the series opener.

England managed a 23-run victory at Edgbaston, but the latest frustration at Sophia Gardens came just a week before their June 4 World Cup opener against Scotland in Barbados.

Rain began falling steadily in the Welsh capital an hour before the scheduled 6.30pm start after a dry afternoon.

❌ CALLED OFF ❌ Our third IT20 vs Pakistan has been abandoned due to wet weather. See you at The Oval 👋 pic.twitter.com/WQfQSs63fA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 28, 2024

A capacity 15,600 crowd had been expected, and a sizeable number braved the elements before play was called off just after 8.10pm.

The umpires walked out to the square and had a brief discussion with ground staff, and the game was abandoned less than five minutes later.

Both teams now head to The Kia Oval for the series finale on Thursday ahead of travelling to the World Cup.

Pakistan’s first game is against the United States in Texas on June 6.