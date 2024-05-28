PFA survey finds around one in five footballers using snus or tobacco pouches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PFA survey finds around one in five footballers using snus or tobacco pouches

By Press Association
Around one in five male and female players told a study they were currently using snus and/or nicotine pouches (Richard Sellers/PA)
Around one in five male and female professional players who took part in a new survey are currently using snus, nicotine pouches or both.

The study by Loughborough University, commissioned by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), also identified that two out of five had tried the pouches at least once in the past.

The report states the true usage figures are “likely” to be even higher due to players not wanting to disclose use, even in an anonymous survey.

Eighteen per cent of the 628 male players surveyed, based at either Premier League or EFL clubs, said they currently used it, while 22 per cent of the 51 Women’s Super League players surveyed said they were current users.

Improved mental readiness was cited as a key perceived benefit by those using (29 and 55 per cent respectively), with 41 per cent of male players saying they used it to help relax, most commonly after training and after matches. That figure was 64 per cent among female players.

One of the 16 professional club performance and medical staff members also interviewed for the report said players used it as a “coping mechanism”.

The pouches are also used as an appetite suppressant, the report found.

However, the report also highlighted the potential negative physical impacts, in particular of using snus.

A review of available evidence suggests snus use is associated with an increased risk of oesophagus and pancreatic cancer in comparison to non-smokers, and to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

There is strong evidence of an association between snus use and mouth lesions.

Snus contains tobacco and is not legally available to buy in the UK, whereas the tobacco-free nicotine pouches – which were found to be more commonly used among players – are legal to buy. The pouches are usually placed between the upper lip and the gums.

The survey found users often started using the products in a bid to fit in with other, often more senior, team-mates – for male players 56 per cent gave this as a reason, rising to 73 per cent among women.

This prevalence of use was also identified as a barrier to quitting, with one surveyed player admitting: “I have quit twice for eight months but always seem to start doing it again. (I) find it hard to quit when I’m around it all day.”

A staff member at a club said they had come across a player whose career had mainly been spent in the Premier League and Championship who described themselves as a “heavy user”, and had told the staff member: “I’d love to come off it, but I can’t. It’s just everywhere I look. Every other player’s taking it, (I) go to fill my car up and it’s at the pump stands. It’s just too easy.”

Approximately half the current users in the men’s game indicated wanting to quit within the next 12 months, but most users in the WSL did not intend to quit.

The prevalence of use among other players was cited as a barrier to quitting
The prevalence of use among other players was cited as a barrier to quitting (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Users also reported suffering from primary indicators of nicotine dependence such as using it without awareness or intention, and short-term withdrawal symptoms were also common – cravings, irritability, restlessness and anxiety.

The report also highlights the risk of an adverse anti-doping finding if products bought online or via social media have been contaminated.

The report found club bans had not been effective in deterring use, and recommended instead personalised, external support and to avoid stigmatising those seeking help.