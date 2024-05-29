Football rumours: Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford drawing to a close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford drawing to a close

By Press Association
Could Manchester United midfielder Casemiro be on his way out of Old Trafford? (Steven Paston/PA)
Could Manchester United midfielder Casemiro be on his way out of Old Trafford? (Steven Paston/PA)

What the papers say

Casemiro‘s time at Old Trafford is reportedly nearing its end. The Sun – citing Portuguese outlet Goal – says the Manchester United midfielder and club chiefs are expected to mutually agree to part ways, with Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiya leading the chase for his signature. The development comes after the 32-year-old Brazil captain was said to be “hurt” by manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop him for the FA Cup final.

England v Brazil – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
Fabricio Bruno could be on his way to West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

The Guardian reports West Ham have agreed to buy Flamengo defender Fabricio Bruno. According to the paper, the deal is for £12.5million plus £2.5m in add-ons and is the first signing since Julen Lopetegui was confirmed as head coach of the Premier League club last week.

And the Daily Mirror reports Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are preparing a move for 22-year-old Gent defender Archie Brown, who has recently made a name for himself in Belgium.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Joao Felix was on loan at Chelsea in 2023 (Nick Potts/PA)

Joao Felix: Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona could bring the Atletico Madrid forward back to the Nou Camp for a second loan spell.

Sepp Van Den Berg: Liverpool have placed a £20m valuation on the defender, according to The Athletic.