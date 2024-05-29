Hansi Flick confirmed as new Barcelona head coach on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hansi Flick confirmed as new Barcelona head coach on two-year deal

By Press Association
Hansi Flick was sacked by Germany in September (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hansi Flick was sacked by Germany in September (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barcelona have appointed former Germany and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick as the club’s new head coach.

The 59-year-old German has agreed a two-year deal with the Catalan club.

Flick succeeds Xavi, who was last week sacked after previously performing a U-turn on his decision to leave the role.

“FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men’s first-team football coach until 30 June 2026,” a club statement read.

Flick was dismissed by Germany in September following a 4-1 friendly defeat to Japan on the back of a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He served as assistant coach to Joachim Low when his country won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, before clinching back-to-back Bundesliga titles and the 2020 Champions League during a two-season stay with Bayern.

Speaking in a video posted by Barca on X, Flick said: “First of all I would like to say thank you to everyone (involved). It’s a big honour and also a dream for me to sign my contract here in Barcelona, to work for this amazing club, and I’m happy to start.

“The club is unbelievable. The hours I’m here in Barcelona, it’s amazing because everyone here in the club loves this club and tries to give their best so they have success.

“The philosophy they have is similar to mine – ball possession and really attacking football, these are the things I love.

“I won some titles with Bayern Munich and my hunger is really big for titles. I would like to stay on this path with Barcelona and I think we can achieve a lot together.”