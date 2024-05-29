Hansi Flick confirmed as new Barcelona head coach on two-year deal

Barcelona have appointed former Germany and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick as the club’s new head coach.

The 59-year-old German has agreed a two-year deal with the Catalan club.

Flick succeeds Xavi, who was last week sacked after previously performing a U-turn on his decision to leave the role.

🤝 Hansi Flick is the new FC Barcelona coach! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 29, 2024

“FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men’s first-team football coach until 30 June 2026,” a club statement read.

Flick was dismissed by Germany in September following a 4-1 friendly defeat to Japan on the back of a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He served as assistant coach to Joachim Low when his country won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, before clinching back-to-back Bundesliga titles and the 2020 Champions League during a two-season stay with Bayern.

🎙️ Hansi Flick's first words as the new Barça coach pic.twitter.com/E69FMuEzgf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 29, 2024

Speaking in a video posted by Barca on X, Flick said: “First of all I would like to say thank you to everyone (involved). It’s a big honour and also a dream for me to sign my contract here in Barcelona, to work for this amazing club, and I’m happy to start.

“The club is unbelievable. The hours I’m here in Barcelona, it’s amazing because everyone here in the club loves this club and tries to give their best so they have success.

“The philosophy they have is similar to mine – ball possession and really attacking football, these are the things I love.

“I won some titles with Bayern Munich and my hunger is really big for titles. I would like to stay on this path with Barcelona and I think we can achieve a lot together.”