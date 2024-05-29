Aaron Ramsey will be selected if fit and doing well, says Wales boss Rob Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Ramsey will be selected if fit and doing well, says Wales boss Rob Page

By Press Association
Skipper Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales’ summer friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia (Nick Potts/PA)
Rob Page is confident Aaron Ramsey will play for Wales again after leaving his veteran captain out of the squad for two summer friendlies.

Ramsey has been plagued by injury since returning to hometown club Cardiff last summer.

The 33-year-old played a full 90 minutes in only one of the seven Championship games that he started for the Bluebirds, and boss Page did not risk him off the bench as Wales suffered Euro 2024 play-off shoot-out despair to Poland in March.

Wales Training – Cardiff City Stadium – Tuesday November 15th
Wales manager Rob Page (left) is confident Ramsey (right) will play for his country again after fitness issues (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ramsey has now been omitted from the squad named to take on Gibraltar in Portugal on June 6 and Slovakia in Trnava three days later.

“Aaron wants to use this opportunity to get himself in a position, from a fitness perspective, to have a full pre-season,” Page said.

“He wants to take charge of his own rehabilitation and fitness and hit the ground running next season domestically.

“I completely agree with it. It makes complete sense instead of coming away and pushing himself to play minutes in two friendlies.

“It’s more important for him to get his body in a position where he can be a bit more robust and sustain what’s going to be needed in pre-season.

“There’s no alarms raised for me whatsoever. He’s still passionate about playing football as much as he was five or 10 years ago.

“He loves the game, he lives for it, no questions about that. He’s given himself the best opportunity to keep playing.”

Former Arsenal, Juventus and Nice midfielder Ramsey won the last of his 84 caps against Latvia in September.

Winning a recall on the international stage for this autumn’s Nations League campaign, and 2026 World Cup qualifiers beyond that, appear to rest on Ramsey proving his fitness over the next few months.

Page said: “We are going to need to see how he gets on in pre-season, from a fitness point of view.

“He struggled with his fitness last year, and both myself and Aaron were frustrated with that. We didn’t have him fighting fit in March for the play-offs.

“If he’s fit, doing well, and playing two games a week that we would like him to, then he’ll be selected.”

Wales v Iran – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Veteran Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has suffered serious injury and is without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wayne Hennessey, another survivor of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, was also missing from Page’s summer squad.

The 37-year-old is Wales’ second most-capped player with 109, but he is without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest last week and is currently recovering from a serious Achilles injury.

Page said: “Wayne will be looking at what the future holds for him. It’s a significant injury, not a quick fix – you’re looking at months for a senior player like that.

“I think the world of Wayne and have had him in every squad. I will speak to him in the next few days before we go on camp and see where his head is at.

Liverpool v Southampton – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – Anfield
Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas has been called into the Wales senior squad for the first time (Peter Byrne/PA)

“His focus will be on getting fit and being in a position that if he wants to continue playing he can do so.”

Page has called up uncapped trio Lewis Koumas, Charlie Crew and Fin Stevens, with all three set to make their debuts against Gibraltar at the Estadio Algarve.

He said: “It’s a no-brainer, exposing them to the culture for these games.

“I’ve been impressed by Lewis’ finishing and I could not have left him out after what he has done in the first team at Liverpool.

“Charlie has also been in the first-team squad at Leeds. He’s a player. He has talent in abundance.”