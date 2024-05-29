Man Utd staff offered chance to leave as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe shake-up

Manchester United have offered non-football staff the chance to leave as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team continue a wide-ranging cost review, the PA news agency understands.

The 71-year-old purchased a 27.7 per cent stake in the Premier League club in a £1.25billion deal completed in February.

Ineos took charge of football operations as part of the agreement and is looking to shake things up behind the scenes and on the field.

The main talking point right now is manager Erik ten Hag’s future as the club continues a review of the season following Saturday’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag (left) shakes hands with Sir Jim Ratcliffe after winning the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

The Dutchman remains in the dark amid the ongoing analysis at a time when big changes are afoot with the wider workforce.

Staff were recently informed that hybrid working would stop from June 1, while some customary benefits were stripped in relation to Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Non-football staff were then emailed on Tuesday being offered the opportunity to leave in a proposal that would see them receive a fast-tracked payment of a bonus due in September.

United are understood to have set a deadline of June 5 for those interested in a scheme that forms part of a wider cost review process at a club Ratcliffe feels fritters money away.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased 27.7 per cent of United in February (Simon Peach/PA)

The United co-owner can point to the club’s financial results for the year ending June 30, 2023, which showed a £42.1m net loss despite achieving record revenues of £648.4m.

Poor player trading, inflated wages and interest payments play a key part in the losses at a club where Tuesday’s email only adds to what is already understood to be a sense of vulnerability and uncertainty around the workforce.

Ineos is looking to turn United around, as with its other business interests, but must also juggle specific requirements that come with working in football.

United and Nice have qualified for next year’s Europa League (Brian Lawless/PA)

The stunning FA Cup win against City earned the Red Devils qualification for next season’s Europa League, which fellow Ineos-owned club Nice are also taking part in.

This is not the first time UEFA has dealt with multi-club group teams and there is confidence a resolution will be found, otherwise United would have to drop down to the Conference League.

Ineos said in a statement: “We are aware of the position of both clubs and are in direct dialogue with UEFA. We are confident that we have a route forward for next season in Europe.”