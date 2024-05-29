Man Utd staff offered chance to leave as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd staff offered chance to leave as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe shake-up

By Press Association
Changes are afoot at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United have offered non-football staff the chance to leave as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team continue a wide-ranging cost review, the PA news agency understands.

The 71-year-old purchased a 27.7 per cent stake in the Premier League club in a £1.25billion deal completed in February.

Ineos took charge of football operations as part of the agreement and is looking to shake things up behind the scenes and on the field.

The main talking point right now is manager Erik ten Hag’s future as the club continues a review of the season following Saturday’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag (left) shakes hands with Sir Jim Ratcliffe after winning the FA Cup
The Dutchman remains in the dark amid the ongoing analysis at a time when big changes are afoot with the wider workforce.

Staff were recently informed that hybrid working would stop from June 1, while some customary benefits were stripped in relation to Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Non-football staff were then emailed on Tuesday being offered the opportunity to leave in a proposal that would see them receive a fast-tracked payment of a bonus due in September.

United are understood to have set a deadline of June 5 for those interested in a scheme that forms part of a wider cost review process at a club Ratcliffe feels fritters money away.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased 27.7 per cent of United in February
The United co-owner can point to the club’s financial results for the year ending June 30, 2023, which showed a £42.1m net loss despite achieving record revenues of £648.4m.

Poor player trading, inflated wages and interest payments play a key part in the losses at a club where Tuesday’s email only adds to what is already understood to be a sense of vulnerability and uncertainty around the workforce.

Ineos is looking to turn United around, as with its other business interests, but must also juggle specific requirements that come with working in football.

United and Nice have qualified for next year's Europa League
The stunning FA Cup win against City earned the Red Devils qualification for next season’s Europa League, which fellow Ineos-owned club Nice are also taking part in.

This is not the first time UEFA has dealt with multi-club group teams and there is confidence a resolution will be found, otherwise United would have to drop down to the Conference League.

Ineos said in a statement: “We are aware of the position of both clubs and are in direct dialogue with UEFA. We are confident that we have a route forward for next season in Europe.”