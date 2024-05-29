Vincent Kompany swaps relegated Burnley for European giants Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany has left Burnley to become the new head coach of Bayern Munich.

The 38-year-old Belgian has agreed a contract until 2027 to replace Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.

“Vincent Kompany is the new head coach of FC Bayern, putting pen to paper on a deal until 2027,” read a post on Bayern’s X account.

"Vincent Kompany is the new head coach of FC Bayern, putting pen to paper on a deal until 2027," read a post on Bayern's X account.

Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have already begun the search for Kompany’s successor.

“We can confirm that Burnley Football Club has come to an agreement that will allow Vincent Kompany to leave Turf Moor,” read a club statement.

“Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible.

“We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities.”

We can confirm that Burnley FC has come to an agreement that will allow Vincent Kompany to leave Turf Moor. Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible. We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent's ambition to explore new opportunities.

Bayern reportedly agreed a compensation fee of £10.2million with the Clarets for Kompany.

The German giants had endured frustration in their bid to find a replacement for Tuchel after it was announced in February that he would depart this summer.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern,” said Kompany.

“It’s a great honour to be able to work for this club – FC Bayern is an institution in international football.

“As a coach, you have to stand for what you are as a character: I love having the ball, being creative – but we also have to be aggressive and courageous on the pitch.

Vincent Kompany won the Sky Bet Championship title with Burnley in 2023 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’m now looking forward to the basics: working with the players, building a team. Once the basis is right, success will follow.”

Former Manchester City defender Kompany arrived at Turf Moor in 2022 after beginning his managerial career in his homeland with Anderlecht.

He guided Burnley to promotion as Sky Bet Championship winners in 2023 but was unable to keep the club in the top flight last term.

Kompany will manage England captain Harry Kane in Bavaria.

Kompany will manage Harry Kane, pictured, in Bavaria (Martin Rickett/PA)

He is tasked with regaining the Bundesliga title after Bayer Leverkusen ended Bayern’s 11-season stranglehold on the German league.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen: “All of us at the club agree that Vincent Kompany is the right coach for FC Bayern and we are very much looking forward to working with him.

“Max Eberl (board member) and Christoph Freund (sporting director) have worked tirelessly and meticulously to find a coach who will lead FC Bayern to success and continue to develop the club with new ideas.

“Vincent Kompany represents exactly the togetherness and team spirit that we need.”