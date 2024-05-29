‘Unbelievable’ player and European winner – new Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unbelievable’ player and European winner – new Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor

By Press Association
Former Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, pictured, has taken up the reins from Emma Hayes (Jose Breton/AP)
Former Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, pictured, has taken up the reins from Emma Hayes (Jose Breton/AP)

Former Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor has agreed a four-year deal to lead Women’s Super League champions Chelsea from next season.

The 43-year-old succeeds Emma Hayes, who over 12 years led the Blues to 14 major trophies including a fifth straight league title on the final day of the recently concluded campaign.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Bompastor’s road to London and what we might expect from the ex-France midfielder.

Destined to play the Beautiful Game

Bompastor was born into a footballing family in Blois, France. With a referee dad and a brother who also played, her love for the sport came naturally.

She played for three youth teams and was called up to France’s under-18s for the first time in 1997, representing her country at the UEFA Women’s Under-18 Championship the following year.

The former midfielder made her international debut in a 2000 friendly against Scotland, eventually amassing 156 caps for the national team, and spending two years as captain of Les Bleues.

Briefly coached by Hayes herself

Bompastor’s first senior club minutes came at La-Roche-Sur-Yon, where she spent two years, before moving to Montpellier, with whom she won two league titles.

She then departed for the first of two spells at Lyon, where Bompastor went on to win back-to-back top-flight titles in 2007 and 2008 as a well as the Coupe de France in her second season.

In 2009, Bompastor was invited to be part of the newly created Women’s Professional Soccer championship side Washington Freedom, where the woman she would 15 years later succeed at Stamford Bridge was a member of the coaching staff.

Hayes, speaking ahead of last season’s Champions League quarter-final with Lyon, recalled that, as a player, Bompastor was “an unbelievable left-back with an unbelievable wand of a left boot”.

She added: “She was just a cultured, brilliant footballer that’s very quiet, cheeky, funny – the media might not always see that about her.”

Retirement and early coaching career

Bompastor rejoined Lyon in 2010 after a brief loan spell at Paris St Germain and in 2013 retired as captain on her 33rd birthday after 169 appearances for the club, with whom she won back-to-back Champions League trophies in 2011 and 2012.

She worked in Lyon’s academy for the next eight years and in 2021 was promoted to women’s first-team boss, becoming the first woman to lead what were then already 14-time French champions.

Key to the elusive trophy?

The Champions League trophy is the only one that eluded Hayes, whose Blues came up short of completing the checklist before her departure after falling 2-1 on aggregate to eventual champions Barcelona in their two-leg semi-final.

Bompastor knows how to win in Europe and – perhaps even more crucially – beat Barca, who dismantled Chelsea 4-0 in their sole Champions League final appearance in 2021.

In contrast, Lyon’s loss to the Spanish quadruple-winners this season was the first time they had not beaten Barcelona in five Champions League meetings, including their own trophy-winning turn two years ago.

In her own words

With five of Hayes’ Chelsea staff joining her as she takes up her new role as United States head coach, Bompastor will rely on a new team, with current right-hand woman Camille Abily and Thoe Rivrin joining her.

Last year, in an interview with UEFA, Bompastor revealed she places an emphasis on people and enjoys having discussions with her players and staff.

She added: “Trust yourself and surround yourself with the right people. It’s important to have people around you who share your values and who have the same vision as you. When you’re passionate about your job, you commit to it all the way.”