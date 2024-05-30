Football rumours: Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite transfer

By Press Association
Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly interesting Manchester United(Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is closing in on making Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite his first signing as owner of Manchester United. The Sun reports the club are circling a £40million move for the 21-year-old, who is said to be valued at between £60m and £70m. The Red Devils are hoping for a deal to be completed prior to the transfer window opening on June 14.

Staying with United, the Daily Star says the club are also weighing a potential swap deal with Atletico Madrid that would see Mason Greenwood exchanged for Joao Felix . Atletico are believed to be among a host of European clubs interested in Greenwood, while Felix has spent the last season and a half out on loan at first Chelsea and then Barcelona.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly considering a move away from the Premier League. According to The Sun, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and Roma are all interested in the 28-year-old, whose time at Manchester City is believed to be all but over.

And the Independent says Aston Villa are keen on making a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Maxime Esteve: French outlet L’Equipe reports Everton and West Ham have opened talks with Burnley over a deal for the French defender.

Michael Zetterer: Bild, via Sport Witness, says Manchester City are interested in the Werder Bremen goalkeeper.