Football rumours: Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite transfer

What the papers say

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is closing in on making Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite his first signing as owner of Manchester United. The Sun reports the club are circling a £40million move for the 21-year-old, who is said to be valued at between £60m and £70m. The Red Devils are hoping for a deal to be completed prior to the transfer window opening on June 14.

Staying with United, the Daily Star says the club are also weighing a potential swap deal with Atletico Madrid that would see Mason Greenwood exchanged for Joao Felix . Atletico are believed to be among a host of European clubs interested in Greenwood, while Felix has spent the last season and a half out on loan at first Chelsea and then Barcelona.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly considering a move away from the Premier League. According to The Sun, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and Roma are all interested in the 28-year-old, whose time at Manchester City is believed to be all but over.

And the Independent says Aston Villa are keen on making a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Social media round-up

Ruud van Nistelrooy could be set for a Premier League return 👀https://t.co/nMnbQEMdsP pic.twitter.com/7quq244unp — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 29, 2024

Aston Villa braced for transfer bid from Liverpool for Ollie Watkins as Arne Slot looks to replace Darwin Nunez | @JakeSanders92 https://t.co/FEx68jlBWS pic.twitter.com/GXuMvMjxW3 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 29, 2024

Players to watch

Maxime Esteve: French outlet L’Equipe reports Everton and West Ham have opened talks with Burnley over a deal for the French defender.

Michael Zetterer: Bild, via Sport Witness, says Manchester City are interested in the Werder Bremen goalkeeper.