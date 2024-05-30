Ben Lane and Sean Vendy want to fulfil childhood dream with Paris badminton gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Lane and Sean Vendy want to fulfil childhood dream with Paris badminton gold

By Press Association
Team GB’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy want to fulfil their childhood dreams in Paris this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Team GB’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy want to fulfil their childhood dreams in Paris this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Team GB’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy want to fulfil their childhood dreams and change their lives by clinching Olympic badminton gold in the men’s doubles this summer in Paris.

Lane and Vendy, who have competed as a pair since their youth, were announced on Thursday as the duo to represent GB this year, months after they won the YONEX Swiss Open in March.

The pair want to go one step further than their coach Nathan Robertson, who claimed a silver at Athens 2004 with his mixed doubles partner Gail Emms.

Speaking to the PA news agency at London Stock Exchange, Vendy said: “It’s a childhood dream.

“It would be life-changing for me, it doesn’t compare really with any other event we’ve played, it’s on a different pedestal, it’s miles ahead.”

Lane said: “It would be by far the biggest achievement which we could achieve in our sport.

“We grew up watching the Olympics, we watched our coach Nathan get a silver medal. If we returned with a gold it doesn’t get much better than that in your whole career and so that’s the dream.”

Vendy and Lane exited at the group stage during the last Olympics in Tokyo.

The pair, who qualified through the Race to Paris rankings, believe their chemistry away from the court can give them an advantage ahead of their second Olympics later this year.

“It (friendship) can definitely help us. Because we know each other so well it can help me understand what he’s going through or it can help him understand what I’m going through on the court,” Vendy said.

“We can always talk openly about what we’re feeling like if there are nerves. It’s a good thing for us to be so close off court and also on court.”

“We’ve been playing together since we were 12 and we’ve spent a lot of time together,” Lane added.

“When we have time off we also go on holiday together and I guess it helps the partnership.

“I wanted to play doubles in badminton since I was a young kid. I preferred it to singles because you’ve got someone on the court next to you so if you’re struggling you can help each other. It’s great to have Sean next to me because he knows me so well.”

Kirsty Gilmour, who made her Olympic debut in 2016, was announced as GB’s women’s singles player.

“Selection never gets old,” she told Badminton England. “It’s maybe a bit cliché but it’s just as special as the first one.

“I’m maybe a bit better-versed in what’s going on and all the build-up and pageantry around it and yet it’s still super exciting. I’m really looking forward to it.”