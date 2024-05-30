James Bisgrove to step down as Rangers chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Bisgrove to step down as Rangers chief executive

By Press Association
James Bisgrove (right) oversaw the appointment of Philippe Clement (Steve Welsh/PA)
James Bisgrove (right) oversaw the appointment of Philippe Clement (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove is stepping down after accepting a new football role in the Middle East, the club have announced.

The 39-year-old initially joined Gers as their head of marketing and commercial before being promoted to CEO last summer in the wake of Stewart Robertson’s departure.

Bisgrove oversaw the appointment of manager Philippe Clement as Michael Beale’s successor last autumn.

John Bennett will assume the role of executive chairman on an interim basis “to ensure continuity and support to the wider executive team as they focus on executing our plans for the summer, both on and off the pitch”, the club said.

“I would like to thank James for the work he has done at the club over the last five years as commercial and marketing director and latterly as our CEO,” Bennett told Rangers’ website.

“Our commercial revenues grew significantly under James’ leadership, while in the last year he was an integral part of the off-field restructuring the club has implemented.

“The executive team James helped shape has firmly established itself and I fully expect its momentum to be uninterrupted.

“We wish James every success with his new role.”