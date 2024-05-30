David Goffin backs decision by French Open chiefs to ban alcohol in the stands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Goffin backs decision by French Open chiefs to ban alcohol in the stands

By Press Association
Fans drank outside Court Phillipe Chatrier after French Open bosses banned beer in the stands (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
David Goffin has backed the decision by French Open chiefs to ban spectators from drinking alcohol in the stands after a fan spat chewing gum at him.

Belgian veteran Goffin beat Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in five sets on Court 14 on Tuesday.

But afterwards he hit out at the boisterous partisan crowd, claiming one fan even spat their gum towards him.

David Goffin said a spectator spat gum at him (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

As a result, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo announced that spectators would no longer still be allowed to drink in their seats.

“Alcohol was until now authorised in the stands. Now it’s finished, everywhere,” said Mauresmo.

After his second-round defeat by Alexander Zverev, Goffin said: “It’s funny because after my press conference two days ago, I don’t know how many people and how many players came to me and were on my side.

“I was surprised that everybody was, like, ‘OK, what you said is great, I agree’. So everybody is behind me.

Spectator behaviour is in the spotlight (Thibault Camus/AP)

“Hopefully it’s good what Amelie did because if they continue like that, you never know.

“(Maybe the spectators) said ‘OK, it was fine this year. Maybe we go for it for more next year and then the year after is going even for more’.

“You never know what they’re going to (do), if they’re going to come with firecrackers.”

The issue of fan behaviour was brought into even sharper focus on Wednesday when Iga Swiatek urged the crowd to keep quiet during points after missing a volley in her match against Naomi Osaka because a spectator shouted.

Amelie Mauresmo has told umpires to be stricter with crowds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mauresmo also said security had been beefed up and umpires had been instructed to be stricter with the crowd during the match.

“I have personally passed the instructions to the chair umpires, who must be super reactive to all that, trying to control the court and what is happening,” she added.

“I think a lot of the umpires are very experienced. For matches that are a bit heated, we also choose referees who are experienced and fully capable of handling the match and the fans.

“If there is even the slightest behaviour that crosses the line, they will be out. Even if identifying a person is not always obvious. The energy and enthusiasm are very positive, but limits must be respected.”

The new directive was immediately apparent during Novak Djokovic’s match against Roberto Carballes Baena when umpire Nico Helwerth told one noisy spectator he would be asked to leave if he continued.

Djokovic said: “I understand that, you know, a player like Goffin the other day reacted, because I have experienced quite a few times those particular situations.

“So I support a player standing up, you know, against people who are disrespecting and heckling him. It’s not always possible, you know, to tolerate.”