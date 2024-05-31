On This Day in 2011: Paul Scholes hangs up his boots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2011: Paul Scholes hangs up his boots

By Press Association
Paul Scholes had a glittering career at United (Phil Noble/PA)
Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes announced his retirement from football on this day in 2011.

A member of the famed ‘Class of 92’, Scholes made his United debut in 1994 and, at the time of his announcement, had made 676 appearances for the club, the last of which came as a substitute in the Champions League final defeat to Barcelona at Wembley.

Scholes won 10 Premier League titles with the Red Devils and, after missing the 1999 Champions League final through suspension, was part of the team that conquered Europe in 2008.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes had a testimonial match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am not a man of many words but I can honestly say that playing football is all I have ever wanted to do,” Scholes said in a club statement.

“To have had such a long and successful career at Manchester United has been a real honour.

“This was not a decision that I have taken lightly but I feel now is the right time for me to stop playing. To have been part of the team that helped the club reach that 19th title is a great privilege.”

Scholes thanked Sir Alex Ferguson for “being such a great manager”, adding: “From the day I joined the club his door has always been open and I know this team will go on to win many more trophies under his leadership.”

After spending a few months on the coaching staff at Old Trafford, Scholes came out of retirement in January 2012 and later penned a one-year deal to continue his United career, before retiring again at the end of the 2012-13 season with another title win.

In 2014, Scholes joined fellow former Manchester United players Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, and Phil Neville in agreeing a deal to buy non-league Salford.

Scholes had a brief spell as interim coach of Salford in 2020, having previously managed Oldham for just 31 days and winning one of his seven games in charge.