Coco Gauff eases past Dayana Yastremska to reach French Open fourth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Coco Gauff eases past Dayana Yastremska to reach French Open fourth round

By Press Association
Coco Gauff is through to the fourth round (Christophe Ena/AP)
Coco Gauff is through to the fourth round (Christophe Ena/AP)

Coco Gauff’s bid for a maiden French Open title gathered pace after she reached the fourth round with a straight-sets victory over Dayana Yastremska.

The US Open champion, a finalist in Paris in 2022, won 6-2 6-4 to set up a meeting with Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Gauff, 20, squandered a match point at 5-2 in the second set and faced three break points at 5-4.

But she got over the line eventually when Ukrainian Yastremska, the 30th seed, wafted a forehand wide.

“It’s one match at a time,” said Gauff. “It’s important to stay in the moment. It’s important to expect great things from yourself but I’m 20 – and I’m hoping to be playing for another 10 years or so.”

Cocciaretto, had earlier knocked out 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 7-6 (4) 6-2.

“I played her in Dubai this year and she’s definitely a fighter,” added Gauff.

“It’s not an easy match, she’s one of those players who doesn’t give up until you shake hands. It’ll be a difficult match but I’m ready.”