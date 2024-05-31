Fantasy football player makes billboard apology after â€˜catastrophicâ€™ season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fantasy football player makes billboard apology after â€˜catastrophicâ€™ season

By Press Association
Zac Evans said this FPL season was â€˜an absolute catastropheâ€™ (Zac Evans/PA)
Zac Evans said this FPL season was â€˜an absolute catastropheâ€™ (Zac Evans/PA)

A fantasy football manager has had his face displayed on a giant billboard in central Manchester, to publicly apologise for finishing last in his friends’ league.

Zac Evans, 30, a marketing director from Leeds, told the PA news agency his Fantasy Premier League season was “an absolute catastrophe”, so he agreed to fulfil the forfeit for coming bottom of the pile against his friends.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, shows Mr Evans posing next to a vast digital billboard in Salford Quays, Manchester, with a picture of himself and a statement saying: “I would like to publicly apologise to the below for my pathetic performance.”

Zac
Mr Evans had to apologise for his ‘pathetic performance’ after a wager with friends (Zac Evans)

The caption is followed by a list of the names of players who finished above him in the league.

The apology appears in a slideshow on the billboard directly after a Labour Party campaign advert of Sir Keir Starmer posing next to his “six pledges”.

“Keir Starmer’s up there, he’s obviously trying to change the world and stuff, and then there’s me acting like an absolute idiot,” Mr Evans said.

“I thought it would be a good bit of fun at the end of the day and life’s a bit boring, so it’s a good talking point for the memory book.”

Mr Evans, who is a Spurs fan, has been playing fantasy football with a group of friends for three years.

He said: “It got to part-way through the season and there were just four of us at the bottom.

“So we kind of said ‘What’s the point in concentrating, what’s the point of changing the team?’

“So we said let’s make a bet.

“We all used to play Fifa back in the day, and we used to do a public apology when you lost 5-0. We’re a bit too old for that, but we could do an official sign, so that’s what we did.”

Zac Evans
Mr Evans’ image appears after a campaign ad from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Zac Evans/PA)

Mr Evans finished last out of 31 teams, despite his team name being Shock He’s Top FC.

“I think the lads think it’s funny because of my team name, which I’ve used for three years running,” said Mr Evans.

“There were too many injuries and things getting in the way.

“I thought (Manchester City striker Erling) Haaland would be in better form.

“(Brentford’s) Ivan Toney when he came back was doing me absolute wonders and then he peeled off towards the end and I’d already used my wildcard, so I had to either deduct points to make more changes or stick it out.

“There’s far too many games in the season now and it’s messing up people’s fantasy and they only give us two wildcards.”

Asked whether he had higher hopes for next season, Mr Evans said: “I’m feeling confident.”