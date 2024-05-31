Scottish Premiership clubs vote to phase out artificial pitches within two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Premiership clubs vote to phase out artificial pitches within two years

By Press Association
Artificial pitches are to be phased out in the Scottish Premiership (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Artificial pitches are to be phased out in the Scottish Premiership (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Scottish Premiership clubs have voted to “phase out” artificial pitches for the start of the 2026-27 season, the Scottish Professional Football League announced on Friday.

The resolution to ban plastic surfaces required at least nine votes from the 12 top-flight clubs to pass.

There will now be a two-year grace period to ensure every club with aspirations of playing in the Premiership is equipped with a grass pitch.

“The SPFL Board has granted a two-year period to allow clubs with an artificial pitch to plan for the phasing out of artificial pitches in the top tier of Scottish football,” read the SPFL’s statement confirming the outcome of the vote.

“This period of grace is in line with recommendations of the SPFL Competitions Working Group, which represents member clubs across the SPFL.

“The SPFL Board recently approved plans for a Premiership-wide project to work with a leading pitch consultancy firm, which is regularly used by UEFA, to improve the standards of grass pitches in the cinch Premiership. The SPFL will be engaging with Premiership clubs on this project ahead of the new season.”

With Livingston having been relegated in the season just finished, Kilmarnock are currently the only top-flight club with an artificial pitch although the Ayrshire club intend to revert to grass in 2025 and have plans for a new training ground in progress.

Rugby Park
Kilmarnock are the only top-flight club with an artificial pitch (Jane Barlow/PA)

Most of last season’s Championship teams had turf, but plastic pitches are more common in League One.

After the resolution was issued earlier this month, four lower-league clubs with artificial surfaces – Falkirk, Raith Rovers, Hamilton and Queen of the South – issued a joint statement rebuking the plan.

“We believe that all clubs with the ability and ambition to reach the Premiership should be encouraged to do so, without having unnecessary barriers being created to demotivate and disincentivise them,” it read.

“Scotland is the world’s most northerly non-Arctic nation, and our climate simply isn’t always conducive to having perfect grass pitches due to high levels of rainfall, minimal sunshine and high cloud coverage.

Stark's Park
Second-tier side Raith were riled by plans to ban plastic pitches (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The costs associated with achieving the highest possible standard of grass pitches, year-round, could be more than £750k per annum, with a large percentage of this attributed to the electricity required to fuel grass growth lamps.

“There’s no question that a top-quality, UEFA-approved artificial surface is far superior, in every respect, than a substandard grass pitch, which we routinely see in the winter months of Scottish football.

“Should Premiership clubs choose to go ahead and vote for a blanket ban on all artificial surfaces, we call upon them to create a fund to support any club which achieves promotion to the Premiership, to cover the cost of implementing the level of grass pitch they expect, which could cost in the region of £1.2m-£1.5m.”

The SPFL’s plans to employ a pitch consultancy firm come after Dundee were fined for the state of their Dens Park surface, which was the subject of five postponements during the season.