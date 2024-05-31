Andy Murray and Dan Evans beaten in French Open doubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray and Dan Evans beaten in French Open doubles

By Press Association
Andy Murray, right, and Daniel Evans, left, were knocked out of the French Open (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Andy Murray, right, and Daniel Evans, left, were knocked out of the French Open (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Andy Murray and Dan Evans’ scratch doubles partnership was shortlived after they were beaten in the first round of the French Open.

The Anglo-Scottish alliance joined forces on French soil in a bid to restore some British pride after the singles wipe-out.

But Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez proved too strong, prevailing in two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (6) 7-6 (3).

Murray entered the doubles to help him prepare for a crack at a third Olympic gold medal later this summer, with the tennis event also being held at Roland Garros.

Evans, meanwhile, had said he just wanted a win of any kind having lost his last seven matches.

But the duo, two of the six Britons knocked out in the singles first round, were edged out by experienced Brazilian-Argentinian pair Seyboth Wild and Baez.

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also lost, 7-5 in a deciding set to Chan Hao-ching and Veronika Kudermetova.