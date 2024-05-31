Andy Murray considers Wimbledon doubles campaign with brother Jamie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray considers Wimbledon doubles campaign with brother Jamie

By Press Association
Andy Murray and partner Dan Evans were beaten in the doubles (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Andy Murray is considering playing doubles with his brother Jamie at Wimbledon.

Murray and Dan Evans’ scratch pairing was shortlived after they were beaten in the first round of the French Open.

But the two-time Wimbledon champion fancies another crack at SW19 this summer and might reprise his Davis Cup-winning partnership with his elder sibling.

Davis Cup Semi-Finals – Great Britain v Argentina – Day Two – Emirates Arena
“I may do, yeah. I’m not 100 per cent sure yet,” he sad. “My brother doesn’t have a partner for Wimbledon currently.

“We have spoken a little bit about it. So may do that, but not 100 per cent sure yet.

“I mean obviously Jamie could also get a good partner, as well. We’ll see what happens, but yeah, we’ll probably decide in the next few days probably.”

Anglo-Scottish alliance Evans and Murray joined forces on French soil in a bid to restore some British pride after the singles wipe-out.

But Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez proved too strong, prevailing in two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (6) 7-6 (3).

Murray entered the doubles to help him prepare for what he hopes will be a crack at a third Olympic gold medal later this summer, with the tennis event also being held at Roland Garros.

“I guess for both of us it was kind of an opportunity to put our names in the frame to play the Olympics,” added Murray.

“Me and Dan obviously were hoping to have a good run here. But it wasn’t to be. So I don’t know if we’ll get the opportunity.

“There’s guys obviously ahead of us in the rankings, and we’ve got good doubles players in the UK. Let’s see what happens.

“It was an opportunity to have a good run and didn’t happen.

France Tennis French Open
“I don’t regret it. Obviously when you lose, if you could have said, ‘OK, you’re going to lose in the first round’ four days ago, yeah, you would regret sticking around.

“I felt like we had a good chance to do well and we agreed if we were going to play, we would play to try and win the tournament.

“So no I don’t regret playing at all. I have been struggling a little bit with my back the last couple of weeks, so I probably needed a few lighter days anyway.

“Yeah, I’ll get a chance to get home, start preparing on the grass and hopefully get a few good tournaments there.”

Evans said beforehand he just wanted a win of any kind, having lost his previous seven matches.

“It was obviously a difficult match. They played pretty well, I think,” Evans said afterwards.

“I probably didn’t have my best match, but we fought pretty hard. All credit to them. They got a bit of fortune, as well. They played pretty well, I must say.”

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also lost, 7-5 in a deciding set to Chan Hao-ching and Veronika Kudermetova.