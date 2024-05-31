French Open day six: Andrey Rublev melts down, Andy Murray and Dan Evans bow out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

French Open day six: Andrey Rublev melts down, Andy Murray and Dan Evans bow out

By Press Association
Andrey Rublev vents his frustration (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Andrey Rublev vents his frustration (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Hot-headed Russian Andrey Rublev lost his cool as he went down in three sets to Matteo Arnaldi, while birthday girl Iga Swiatek breezed into the fourth round and there were wins for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans were beaten in the first round of the men’s doubles in another blow for the Britons.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day six at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Ons Jabeur with her fans during her win over Leylah Fernandez (Jean-Francois Badias)/AP

Shot of the day

Spectacular stuff from Arnaldi.

Shock of the day

Rublev’s meltdown was maybe not a surprise but the manner of his defeat was.

Match of the day

Olga Danilovic somehow recovered from a first-set bagel to beat Donna Vekic 0-6 7-5 7-6 (8) and reach her maiden grand slam fourth round.

Strop watch

France Tennis French Open
Yet another Andrey Rublev tantrum (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Many happy returns

Defending champion Iga Swiatek celebrated her 23rd birthday by easing past Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-2.

Brit watch

Andy Murray and Dan Evans’ scratch doubles partnership was shortlived after they were beaten in the first round of the French Open.

The pair joined forces in a bid to restore some British pride after the singles wipe-out. But Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez proved too strong, prevailing in two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (6) 7-6 (3).

And another all-British doubles pair bowed out as Katie Boulter and Heather Watson were beaten 7-5 in the deciding set by Chan Hao-ching and Veronika Kudermetova.

Fallen seeds

France Tennis French Open
Leylah Fernandez bowed out (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Women: Liudmila Samsonova (17), Dayana Yastremska (30), Leylah Fernandez (31).
Men: Andrey Rublev (6), Sebastian Korda (27).

Who’s up next?