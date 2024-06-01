Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher buoyed by Jurgen Kloppâ€™s â€˜nice wordsâ€™

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher buoyed by Jurgen Kloppâ€™s â€˜nice wordsâ€™

By Press Association
Jurgen Klopp gave Caoimhin Kelleher an opportunity at Anfield (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jurgen Klopp gave Caoimhin Kelleher an opportunity at Anfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will embark upon the latest phase of his career with a ringing endorsement from Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old has admitted he may have to leave Liverpool to fulfil his ambition of playing regular top-flight football after deputising for Alisson Becker during his most productive season to date.

Whether his future remains at Anfield under new manager Arne Slot or elsewhere, he will go about his business buoyed by Klopp’s parting words following the end of his reign on Merseyside.

Asked what the German’s advice had been, Kelleher said: “He had some nice words for me.

“I was with him for a number of years and he said ‘You became a brilliant goalkeeper in that time.’ He is going to follow my career wherever I go. He wants to see me playing and to be happy.”

Klopp had no qualms in turning to Kelleher, who had performed so admirably for him in the past – particularly in the Carabao Cup, which yielded another winners’ medal last season – when 31-year-old Brazil international Alisson was sidelined by injury in February.

The Irishman, who will hope to get the nod for his country’s friendlies with Hungary and Portugal over the next week or so, stood in for 14 successive games, in the process proving he has what it takes to be a number one and bringing his future into ever sharper focus.

However, the South American was restored on his return to fitness and while his understudy makes no bones about the fact that his intention is to unseat him as Slot prepares for his first campaign at the helm, he is realistic enough to know that if he cannot, he may have to move to fulfil his dreams.

Alisson Becker's injury handed Caoimhin Kelleher his chance
Alisson Becker’s injury handed Caoimhin Kelleher his chance (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kelleher, who was the subject of a January bid from Nottingham Forest and has since been linked with Celtic, said: “The season I’ve had, I’ve played a lot of games and had that taste this season of being a number one.

“Whether that’s at Liverpool or elsewhere, that remains to be seen. My main focus at the moment is to be number one.

“Obviously I love playing for Ireland. A big ambition of mine is to be the number one here – obviously that only comes hand in hand when I’m number one at the club as well.

“That plays a major part as well, in terms of helping my case to be Ireland number one.”

Wherever the summer takes him, Kelleher will embark upon the new campaign confident in his ability to play at the highest level.

He said: “I don’t think there was any internal doubt from myself. I think anyone at Liverpool would be the same. It was more so me getting the opportunity to prove to everyone else that I’m good enough to play at this level.

“I was always waiting for that opportunity to get a run of games and yes, I think that was the main objective, to prove to everyone else.

“I always believed in myself I was good enough, but it was about showing to everyone else that I’m capable of playing at this level.”