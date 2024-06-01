Mike Tysonâ€™s fight with Jake Paul called off due to ulcer flare-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mike Tysonâ€™s fight with Jake Paul called off due to ulcer flare-up

By Press Association
Mike Tysonâ€™s fight against Jake Paul has been postponed on health advice (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mike Tysonâ€™s fight against Jake Paul has been postponed on health advice (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul in Texas has been postponed on health advice given to the former world heavyweight champion.

The bout, due to take place on July 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium between the 57-year-old and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, will now be put back after Tyson was diagnosed with a flare-up of an ulcer problem.

Tyson reportedly became unwell while aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last week and needed medical assistance.

Organisers of the event at the 80,000 capacity stadium, which is home to the Dallas Cowboys, indicated a new date for the fight will be confirmed on June 7.

“Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

Jake Paul
Jake Paul has won nine of his 10 fights (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Most Valuable Promotions, who were staging the event alongside Netflix, is yet to comment on whether light-welterweight champion Katie Taylor’s match against Amanda Serrano due for the same night will also be moved.

“The recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” MVP said.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

“The health and wellbeing of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

Tyson’s professional career ended in 2005 and he has not competed since an exhibition match four years ago.

He would have turned 58 by the time of the fight with Paul, who is 30 years his junior and has won nine out of 10 fights, which have mostly been against ex-UFC fighters, with his only loss against Tommy Fury.