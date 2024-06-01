Lyndon Dykes ruled out of Scotlandâ€™s Euro 2024 campaign by injury

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of Euro 2024 after sustaining an injury in training.

The 28-year-old QPR forward injured a knee during a session on Friday and scans have revealed he will not be able to feature in his country’s second successive appearance at the tournament.

“Following an injury in training yesterday, Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of the squad for UEFA Euro 2024,” said a Scottish Football Association statement.

“We’re gutted for you, Lyndon, but know you’ll be back in a Scotland shirt soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Dykes’ absence leaves Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland as manager Steve Clarke’s options up front, although he does also have wingers James Forrest and Ben Doak in what is now a 27-man squad.

Clarke must name his final 26 before Friday’s deadline and he may consider Bristol City’s uncapped Tommy Conway, who is in the under-21 squad, or Southampton’s Ross Stewart, who is only just back from long-term injury.

“All the boys are gutted for Lyndon, it’s just a freak thing to happen,” midfielder Ryan Christie told BBC Scotland before Dykes’ withdrawal was announced.

“We’ve had a few injuries already, so it’s frustrating. He’s been off for a while with the Championship (finishing on May 4) and I know how hard he worked on his weeks off to prepare for this tournament.

“It’s just one of those things. There’s not much we can say to him at this point. We’re just trying to get behind him and I’m sure he’ll be supporting us.

“It adds another reason for us to be desperate to do well for him and the rest of the country.”