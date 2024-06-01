Pitch invaders delay Champions League final in opening moments

Wembley security officials were left red-faced after the Champions League final was halted after just one minute following a string of pitch invasions.

The clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund had just kicked off when three separate invaders made it onto the pitch, approaching some of the players in the process.

A pitch invader is tackled by stadium stewards during the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium. (Nick Potts/PA)

The third outran security for some moments and almost made it back in among the fans before being caught.

After the trouble at the Euro 2020 final, in which ticketless fans stormed gates to gain access to the stadium, this was not what the host venue would have wanted with all eyes on the showpiece of the European club season.