Wembley pitch invaders arrested after delay to Champions League final

Three pitch invaders at the start of Saturday’s Champions League final at Wembley have been arrested.

The clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund had just kicked off when three separate individuals made it onto the pitch, approaching some of the players in the process.

The third outran security for some moments and almost made it back in among the fans before being caught.

Stewards remove a pitch invader during the Champions League final at Wembley (Joe Giddens/PA)

After the trouble at the Euro 2020 final, in which ticketless fans stormed gates to gain access to the stadium, this was not what the host venue would have wanted with all eyes on the showpiece of the European club season.

At half-time, it was confirmed arrests had been made.

“It is illegal to enter the field of play at Wembley Stadium, and we strongly condemn the actions of those who interrupted the UEFA Champions League Final shortly after kick-off,” a Wembley Stadium spokesperson said.

“All of the individuals have now been arrested. We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken.”