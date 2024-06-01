â€˜Proper coachâ€™ Carlo Ancelotti earns Jose Mourinhoâ€™s praise with Wembley win

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho praised Carlo Ancelotti for his adaptability as the club won their 15th Champions League title.

Second-best for most of the final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior clinched victory.

“When they played against Manchester City (in the semi-final) they thought to beat them they had to change the philosophy,” Mourinho told TNT Sports.

Jose Mourinho hailed Ancelotti after the game (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Ask Real Madrid fans if they were unhappy to see them change the philosophy against City. Ask Real Madrid fans if they were unhappy with the philosophy in the first half.

“He is not a social media coach, he is a proper coach. He comes from the meritocracy.

“Don’t get me wrong, Edin (Terzic, Dortmund coach) did a great job. Football is not about ifs but if they score a goal in the first half I am pretty sure they win.

“I feel sorry for them because they are a very good team.”

Real are expected to strengthen considerably with the anticipated imminent arrival of Paris St Germain’s France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mourinho believes that will impact on Jude Bellingham’s ability to get forward as much as he has this season but will also make Real even more formidable.

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real is expected imminently (PA Wire via DPA)

“Bellingham will score less goals. The system is going to change, the position of Bellingham is going to change,” he added.

“They will play Rodrygo, Mbappe and Vinicius. For me he (Ancelotti) will play with two midfield players and Bellingham behind the three attackers.

“With these guys, Rodrygo, Mbappe and Vinicius – to play against them is hard.”