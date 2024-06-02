Novak Djokovic defeats Lorenzo Musetti in late-night five set win at French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Novak Djokovic defeats Lorenzo Musetti in late-night five set win at French Open

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic endured a late night (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Novak Djokovic endured a ridiculous late-night ordeal against Lorenzo Musetti to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

The world number one and defending champion’s match was shoved back into the early hours due to the incessant rain which has seen this tournament dubbed the ‘Drench Open’.

With downpours wrecking another day on the outside courts in Paris, Roland Garros chiefs decided to squeeze in an unfinished match under the roof on Court Phillipe Chatrier before Djokovic took on Lorenzo Musetti in the night session.

That decision was taken early on during the match between Alexander Zverev and Tallon Griekspoor – which turned out to be a five-set, four-hour 13-minute marathon won by the German.

That meant Grigor Dimitrov’s match against Belgian Zizou Bergs resumed at 7.45pm local time, with the score 6-3 2-1 to the Bulgarian 10th seed.

By the time Dimitrov had completed a four-set win – just shy of four hours in total – Djokovic, due to start at 8.15pm, finally got on the court at 10.40pm.

Having edged the first set, 37-year-old Djokovic slipped 2-1 down but dug deep to haul himself level.

In the deciding set, the Serbian was pathetically called for a time violation by umpire Adel Nour, losing his first serve. He pleaded, “Have a little bit of understanding. It’s 4am.”

It was actually only 3am, but he had a point – playing at that time should be a time violation in itself.

Nevertheless, at the ungodly hour of 3.08am, Djokovic finally wrapped up a 7-5 6-7 (6) 2-6 6-4 6-0 victory,

The 24-time grand slam winner said: “I need to say congratulations to Lorenzo, it’s a shame someone had to lose.

“He played an incredible match and was very, very close to winning.

“It’s very difficult to sleep with all the adrenaline, but I will try.”

Djokovic will play Argentinian third seed Francisco Cerundolo in round four.