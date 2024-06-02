French Open wrap: Djokovic, Zverev, and Medvedev claim victory on day seven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French Open wrap: Djokovic, Zverev, and Medvedev claim victory on day seven

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic won at gone 3am (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Thanks to another rain-wrecked day in Paris, Novak Djokovic won an early-hours tussle with Lorenzo Musetti in five sets at 3.08am.

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev also came through tough third-round encounters.

Meanwhile, there were straightforward wins for Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, the women’s two and four seeds.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day seven of the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Holger Rune holds an umbrella for a ball kid (Thibault Camus/AP)

Match of the day

Zverev came through a five-set marathon to reach the fourth round. The German fourth seed was on the brink of a shock exit after falling a break down in the final set against Dutch world number 26 Tallon Griekspoor. But Zverev hit back to force a deciding set tie-break and finished with an ace to register a 3-6 9-4 6-2 4-6 7-6 (3) victory.

Shot of the day

Right-hander Tomas Machac plays left-handed forehand twice and wins the point.

Quote of the day

Fashion statement of the day

France Tennis French Open
Yes, it’s a bit chilly in Paris at the moment, but leggings, Daniil Medvedev? (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Brit watch

Great Britain v Netherlands – Davis Cup by Rakuten 2022 – Group Stages – Emirates Arena
Joe Salisbury was frustrated by the rain (Steve Welsh/PA)

More rain frustration for the British doubles contingent, with Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram only able to share four games with Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov. Two more Brits, Luke Johnson and Henry Patten – who share the same coach, Calvin Betton – are playing each other. Patten and Harri Heliovaara were leading Johnson and Skander Mansouri 6-3 2-3 when the rain came…

Schedule farce

France Tennis French Open
Rain clouds have hovered over Roland Garros all week (Christophe Ena/AP)

…which made the decision to cancel all the doubles matches for the day at around 4.30pm all the more bizarre, as shortly after the rain stopped and we had the ridiculous situation of eight or nine empty courts, with no one to play on them. However, that did not stop doubles pair Mackenzie McDonald and Marcus Daniell from taking to Court Four against Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo, losing four points and then retiring, pocketing £8,000 for their troubles.

Fallen seeds

Women: Qinwen Zheng (7), Madison Keys (14), Elise Mertens (25).
Men: Tommy Paul (14), Ben Shellton (15), Tallon Griekspoor (26), Tomas Etcheverry (28), Lorenzo Musetti (30).

Who’s up next?

France Tennis French Open
Carlos Alcaraz continues his title bid on Sunday (Thibault Camus/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz will face 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jannik Sinner takes on Corentin Moutet and the French crowd, no doubt. Defending champion Iga Swiatek headlines for the women against Anastasia Potapova.