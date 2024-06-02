Mary Earps forced out of England squad after hip injury

Goalkeeper Mary Earps has withdrawn from England’s squad to face France on Tuesday with a minor hip injury.

Earps sustained the problem during Friday’s Euro 2025 qualifying defeat to Les Bleues.

The 31-year-old was forced off at St James’ Park just seven minutes into her 50th Lionesses appearance and left the stadium on crutches.

🗞 Mary Earps has withdrawn from the #Lionesses squad with a minor hip injury sustained during Friday’s narrow defeat by France. Lucy Thomas has moved to the 23-player squad from standby. 🤝 Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mary! — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 2, 2024

Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, her replacement in Newcastle, is set to start in the return fixture in Saint-Etienne.

Birmingham’s Lucy Thomas, who had been on standby, has been drafted into the 23-player squad.

A first European qualifying defeat since 2002 has left England third in League A Group 3 but they need to finish in the top two to automatically qualify for their title defence at next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.