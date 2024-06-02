Harry Kane trains with England as he bids to return to fitness after back issue

England skipper Harry Kane continued to work his way back towards full fitness as Gareth Southgate and his players stepped up their preparations for Euro 2024.

The 30-year-old Bayern Munich striker was among 26 players who trained at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe Park headquarters on Sunday ahead of Monday night’s friendly clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

26 players are involved in today’s session, with @HarryMaguire93, @LukeShaw23 and @anthonygordon continuing to work on individual programmes.@trippier2 joins Gareth Southgate for our pre-Bosnia and Herzegovina media conference at 3.30pm. pic.twitter.com/0X2h19ujov — England (@England) June 2, 2024

Kane missed the final two games of his club’s season with a back injury sustained in the Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat by Real Madrid.

Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, who have been struggling with muscle problems, and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, who has an ankle issue, worked on individual training plans.

Kobbie Mainoo, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden will join up with the squad next week, while Champions League winner Jude Bellingham will follow ahead of Friday’s friendly against Iceland.