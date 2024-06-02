Rob Burrowâ€™s life in pictures

Former Leeds Rhinos half-back Rob Burrow died on Sunday at the age of 41 following a four-year battle with motor neurone disease.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his life in pictures.

Burrow, who hailed from Pontefract, joined Leeds at the age of 16 and made his first-team debut two years later (Gareth Copley/PA)

Burrow was an exciting and dynamic half-back who defied concerns about his small stature to become one of the most potent players in Super League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burrow earned 15 caps for England and five for Great Britain (Gareth Copley/PA)

Burrow participates in a promotional photo shoot for the 2008 World Cup (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Burrow scored 214 tries for club and country during his glittering career (PA Wire)

Burrow spent his entire playing career with the Rhinos before retiring in 2017 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Burrow (pictured with team-mate Danny McGuire in 2017) won eight Super League titles with Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

Soon after making his diagnosis for MND public, Burrow (pictured with children Macy, Maya and Jackson) came out of retirement to feature in a testimonial for him and former team-mate Jamie Jones-Buchanan in January 2020 (Dave Howarth/PA)

Despite his declining health, Burrow launched and supported many initiatives to raise funds for and awareness of MND, with challenges often incorporating the number seven, his old Leeds shirt number (Run For All)

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield (right) has undertaken numerous endurance feats to support Burrow’s charities (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Burrow was honoured in recognition of his fundraising at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in 2022 (David Davies/PA)

Burrow with wife Lindsey at a Leeds match at Headingley in June 2023 (Martin Rickett/PA)

There were emotional scenes at Headingley in May 2023 when Sinfield carried Burrow over the finish line after pushing him round the course at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)