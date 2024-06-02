Rob Burrowâ€™s life in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Burrowâ€™s life in pictures

By Press Association
Rob Burrow died on Sunday aged 41 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rob Burrow died on Sunday aged 41 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Former Leeds Rhinos half-back Rob Burrow died on Sunday at the age of 41 following a four-year battle with motor neurone disease.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his life in pictures.

Rob Burrow
Burrow, who hailed from Pontefract, joined Leeds at the age of 16 and made his first-team debut two years later (Gareth Copley/PA)
Rob Burrow
Burrow was an exciting and dynamic half-back who defied concerns about his small stature to become one of the most potent players in Super League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rob Burrow playing for Great Britain
Burrow earned 15 caps for England and five for Great Britain (Gareth Copley/PA)
Rob Burrow at a World Cup promotion
Burrow participates in a promotional photo shoot for the 2008 World Cup (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Rob Burrow
Burrow scored 214 tries for club and country during his glittering career (PA Wire)
Rob Burrow
Burrow spent his entire playing career with the Rhinos before retiring in 2017 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow with the Super League trophy in 2017
Burrow (pictured with team-mate Danny McGuire in 2017) won eight Super League titles with Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rob Burrow with his children
Soon after making his diagnosis for MND public, Burrow (pictured with children Macy, Maya and Jackson) came out of retirement to feature in a testimonial for him and former team-mate Jamie Jones-Buchanan in January 2020 (Dave Howarth/PA)
Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon Launch
Despite his declining health, Burrow launched and supported many initiatives to raise funds for and awareness of MND, with challenges often incorporating the number seven, his old Leeds shirt number (Run For All)
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield
Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield (right) has undertaken numerous endurance feats to support Burrow’s charities (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rob Burrow and family at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards
Burrow was honoured in recognition of his fundraising at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Rob and Lindsey Burrow
Burrow with wife Lindsey at a Leeds match at Headingley in June 2023 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield
There were emotional scenes at Headingley in May 2023 when Sinfield carried Burrow over the finish line after pushing him round the course at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon
Rob Burrow before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon last month (Danny Lawson/PA)