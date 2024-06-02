Scotland boss Steve Clarke will bide his time over Lyndon Dykes replacement

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is giving himself time to consider his options following the withdrawal of Lyndon Dykes.

Striker Dykes was ruled out of Euro 2024 on Saturday, 24 hours after being carried off the training pitch on a stretcher.

The injury leaves Clarke with only Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland as recognised centre-forwards in his 27-man squad, which needs to be cut to 26 after Scotland’s final warm-up game against Finland on Friday night.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is considering his options (Steve Welsh/PA)

Wingers James Forrest and Ben Doak are also listed as forwards in the squad, but the latter has not played since December after a knee injury ended the Liverpool player’s club campaign.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference in Faro, Portugal, ahead of Monday’s friendly against Gibraltar, Clarke said: “I’ve given myself two or three days just to think about it.

“There is no like-for-like replacement for Lyndon because he brings his own qualities. I don’t really believe in like for like. Lyndon brings his qualities, obviously we haven’t got them.

“I will have a little look at what’s around, I will decide what to do with the squad and we will go from there.”