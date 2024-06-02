5 talking points ahead of Englandâ€™s clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 talking points ahead of Englandâ€™s clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina

By Press Association
England manager Gareth Southgate during a training session (Owen Humphreys/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate during a training session (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England ramp up their Euro 2024 preparations with a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday evening.

Ahead of the clash at St James’ Park, the PA news agency has a look at five of the main talking points.

Patchwork defence

Luke Shaw, left, and Harry Maguire are recovering from respective muscle injuries
Luke Shaw, left, and Harry Maguire are recovering from respective muscle injuries (Nick Potts/PA)

Three of England’s ideal back four will be missing in Newcastle. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are recovering from respective muscle injuries, while Gareth Southgate has decided not to throw John Stones in after playing in last weekend’s FA Cup final. It leaves a lot of gaps to fill, although Kieran Trippier looks a shoo-in at left-back having been named captain for the night and with Shaw sidelined. Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Ezri Konsa and Joe Gomez are central options, along with uncapped Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarell Quansah. Lots of options, not a lot of international experience.

England debuts in Newcastle?

Five of those available for Monday’s friendly are uncapped, with Branthwaite – called up for the first time in March – and new boy Quansah joined by midfielders Curtis Jones and Adam Wharton. The latter has been rewarded having impressed since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn in January, while the former has a long-term admirer in Southgate. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford – another called up for the first time in March – completes the quintet but is the least likely to get a minute at St James’ Park.

Palmer’s chance to impress?

Cole Palmer’s big move from Manchester City to Chelsea has paid off in spades, with the 22-year-old shining brightly in a bumpy season at Stamford Bridge. The attacking midfielder is now looking to take his fantastic form onto the international stage. Palmer made his debut in November and would have added to those two substitute appearances had an injury issue not ruled him out of March’s internationals. Palmer was with the camp for both matches and on the bench for the latter. Now a first start could be in the offing as Southgate experiments ahead of Germany.

Trent in midfield?

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been listed as a midfielder in England’s recent squad announcements, more down to Southgate’s belief in the ball-playing defender sparkling in midfield than the competition at right-back. Alexander-Arnold has put in some encouraging performances in that position for the national team, but injury denied Southgate the chance to audition him there against elite competition in March’s tough friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. The England boss now only has the Bosnia and Iceland matches to experiment with him there before business gets under way in Germany.

Kane able but not starting

Of all the players England need fit for the Euros, there are few more important than Harry Kane. The national team’s captain and all-time top scorer has been dealing with a back complaint of late, but Southgate says the Bayern Munich sharpshooter has trained well this week at their north-east base. That said, the England boss says Kane will not be starting at St James’ Park, meaning Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney will have the chance to impress. The Aston Villa and Brentford strikers are vying to be back-up to the skipper, with one of them potentially missing out on a place on the plane.