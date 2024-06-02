French Open day eight: Iga Swiatek records the fastest win of her career

The first eight French Open quarter-finalists are locked in with eight more to be decided on Monday.

Iga Swiatek raced through with a rare double-bagel and will face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, while Coco Gauff secured a meeting with Ons Jabeur.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz booked a showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner will take on Grigor Dimitrov.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day eight at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his win over Matteo Arnaldi (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Match of the day

🇮🇹 Sinner is BACK into the Roland-Garros quarter-finals for the first time since 2020! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/nHw3X6XLmE — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2024

Corentin Moutet had Jannik in a panic when he raced into a 5-0 lead on his way to taking the first set. But Sinner was a winner in four to dash the hopes of the French crowd.

Stat of the day

Iga Swiatek was in a hurry (Thibault Camus/AP)

Iga Swiatek’s 6-0 6-0 win over Anastasia Potapova in 40 minutes was the fastest victory of her career, six minutes quicker than her double-bagel against Karolina Pliskova in the 2021 Rome final.

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury had a busy day. First of all, he played in the men’s doubles with American partner Rajeev Ram and won 6-4 6-4 against Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov. Then he linked up with fellow Brit Heather Watson in the mixed doubles and they beat French pair Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Fiona Ferro 6-4 6-2.

Fallen seeds

Hubert Hurkacz (8), Felix Auger-Aliassime (21).

Who’s up next?

Novak Djokovic is spared another night session following his post-3am finish on Sunday. He faces Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo at 4pm local time. Alexander Zverev’s clash with Holger Rune is instead the main event.