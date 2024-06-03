On this day in 2019: Tracey Neville announces England exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2019: Tracey Neville announces England exit

By Press Association
Tracey Neville waved goodbye to her reign as England coach in 2019 (Nigel French/PA)
Tracey Neville waved goodbye to her reign as England coach in 2019 (Nigel French/PA)

Tracey Neville announced she would step down as England head coach in order to start a family, on this day five years ago.

Then aged 42, she left the role the following month after guiding her country to the bronze medal at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Neville, who was replaced by Jess Thirlby, previously led England to Commonwealth gold in 2018 after being appointed before the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

England won netball gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia
England won netball gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Over the last few months I have sat down with England Netball to look at how I could fulfil my role whilst taking into consideration my personal circumstances,” she said.

“My ambition to have a family is something I want to commit to after the Vitality Netball World Cup.

“The Vitality Roses’ future is paramount in my thoughts and plans and I will passionately and wholeheartedly continue to support them and England Netball.”

Neville – the sister of former England footballers Gary and Phil Neville – gave birth to son Nev in March 2020.

She represented England 81 times as a player before a knee injury forced her to retire in 2008, while her coaching career included masterminding two Superleague titles as Manchester Thunder coach.

Neville returned to the Thunder as performance operations director in 2021 before relocating to Australia following her appointment as an assistant coach at Adelaide Thunderbirds.

She became inaugural head coach of the newly formed Melbourne Mavericks team in 2023.