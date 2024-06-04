French Open wrap: Djokovic, De Minaur and Zverev move into quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French Open wrap: Djokovic, De Minaur and Zverev move into quarter-finals

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic battled into the quarter-finals (Thibault Camus/AP)
Novak Djokovic won a record 370th grand slam match the hard way, going five sets and suffering a knee injury to reach the quarter-finals.

Alex De Minaur is also through to the last eight after beating Daniil Medvedev to become the first Australian to reach that stage in Paris since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004. He will face Alexander Zverev, who beat Holger Rune in a match which finished at 1.40am.

In the women’s draw Aryna Sabalenka cruised through again and will face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva next.

Here the PA news agency looks back at day nine at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Match of the day

Djokovic gave us another roller-coaster five-setter, less than two days after his post-3am finish in the third round. This time he defied a knee injury to get past Francisco Cerundolo and reach the last eight.

Stat of the day

Djokovic’s win, in four hours and 39 minutes, was the longest match he has played at the French Open. It was also his 370th win at a grand slam, taking him past Roger Federer’s record.

Quote of the day

Brotherly love

Move over the Bryans and the Murrays, there’s a new sibling doubles act in town. Stefanos Tsitsipas and brother Petros beat defending champions Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig in the second round of the men’s doubles.

Dancing queens

Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur got their groove on.

Fallen seeds

Men: Daniil Medvedev (5), Taylor Fritz (11), Holger Rune (13), Francisco Cerundolo (23).

Women: Elina Svitolina (15), Emma Navarro (22).

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram advanced to quarter-finals of men’s doubles after victory over French pair Lucas Pouille and Gregoire Barrere. Salisbury then teamed up with Heather Watson again in the mixed, where they were beaten by fellow Brit Neal Skupski and his US partner Desirae Krawczyk.

Who’s up next?

Four quarter-finals, eight top-10 players. Coco Gauff starts us off against Ons Jabeur, while Carlos Alcaraz takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the night session.