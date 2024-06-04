French Open wrap: Djokovic, De Minaur and Zverev move into quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic won a record 370th grand slam match the hard way, going five sets and suffering a knee injury to reach the quarter-finals.

Alex De Minaur is also through to the last eight after beating Daniil Medvedev to become the first Australian to reach that stage in Paris since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004. He will face Alexander Zverev, who beat Holger Rune in a match which finished at 1.40am.

In the women’s draw Aryna Sabalenka cruised through again and will face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva next.

Here the PA news agency looks back at day nine at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic put himself through the wringer again (Christophe Ena/AP)

Match of the day

Djokovic gave us another roller-coaster five-setter, less than two days after his post-3am finish in the third round. This time he defied a knee injury to get past Francisco Cerundolo and reach the last eight.

Stat of the day

Djokovic’s win, in four hours and 39 minutes, was the longest match he has played at the French Open. It was also his 370th win at a grand slam, taking him past Roger Federer’s record.

Quote of the day

Brotherly love

Move over the Bryans and the Murrays, there’s a new sibling doubles act in town. Stefanos Tsitsipas and brother Petros beat defending champions Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig in the second round of the men’s doubles.

Dancing queens

When your dance solo becomes a duo 👯‍♀️Watch until the end to see a special guest!#RolandGarros @WTA pic.twitter.com/mzN3fW4HjV — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2024

Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur got their groove on.

Fallen seeds

Daniil Medvedev bowed out (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Men: Daniil Medvedev (5), Taylor Fritz (11), Holger Rune (13), Francisco Cerundolo (23).

Women: Elina Svitolina (15), Emma Navarro (22).

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram advanced to quarter-finals of men’s doubles after victory over French pair Lucas Pouille and Gregoire Barrere. Salisbury then teamed up with Heather Watson again in the mixed, where they were beaten by fellow Brit Neal Skupski and his US partner Desirae Krawczyk.

Who’s up next?

Quarterfinals starting tomorrow, let's get the party started 🔥 *With the Swiatek 🆚 Vondrousova not before 12:30 PM#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/MJW5XwPFaI — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2024

Four quarter-finals, eight top-10 players. Coco Gauff starts us off against Ons Jabeur, while Carlos Alcaraz takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the night session.