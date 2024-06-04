Andy Robertson ‘excited’ for Arne Slot era at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Robertson ‘excited’ for Arne Slot era at Liverpool

By Press Association
Andy Robertson, centre, with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)
Andy Robertson, centre, with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)

Andy Robertson is excited for a new challenge under Liverpool boss Arne Slot and has urged Reds fans to be open minded.

Former Feyenoord manager Slot officially succeeded Jurgen Klopp at the beginning of this month following the German’s emotional farewell.

Robertson was a key figure in Klopp’s hugely successful nine-year reign but is keen to move forward.

“I haven’t spoken to him (Slot) yet,” said the full-back, who is preparing for Scotland’s European Championship campaign, to Sky Sports.

“I think he’s leaving us to focus on the Euros. It’s an exciting new challenge. Obviously the old era was pretty special and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for for that manager but obviously excited now by the new manager coming in – new ideas, new voice – and I’m really excited for what can come with that.

“I’ve got no doubts we can keep that momentum going. From all the reports we’ve had, the manager’s very good and I can’t wait to see that up close.”

Succeeding such a successful and popular figure will be a huge challenge for 45-year-old Dutchman Slot.

Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson will lead Scotland at Euro 2024 (Robert Perry/PA)

Klopp ended his farewell speech at Anfield by leading the crowd in a chant of Slot’s name, and Robertson said: “For the fans, you have to be open minded.

“The last eight, nine years were pretty special. Maybe they’re going a bit into the unknown but it has to be exciting; the squad’s in a good place, we had a good season last season.

“Yes it could have been more but the aim at the start of the season was to get back in the Champions League and we ended up with a trophy as well. You have to take that as a positive.

“He (Klopp) has left the club in a really good place so now we have to carry it forward. The manager will come in and he’ll recruit a really good squad, and I’m sure he’ll want to bring in some new faces as well.

Jurgen Klopp chants Arne Slot's name
Jurgen Klopp chants Arne Slot’s name (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We have to go again. We showed for large parts of last season we could challenge for the league and that has to be the aim. The manager has won trophies before and he’ll want that feeling again. We’ve got to be at our best to try and achieve that.”

It will also be a period of adjustment for the players, but Robertson is determined to leave the reflections for another day.

“When I’m old and retired, I’ll look back on fond memories and so many good times, and it wouldn’t have been possible without him (Klopp),” said the Scot.

“But hopefully there’s still good times to come with club and country. I’m very appreciative for what he did for me, for my family, for the whole club, and obviously he made our dreams possible.”