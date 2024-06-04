Aaron Ramsey will feel he still has ‘lot to give’ to Wales – Andy King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Ramsey will feel he still has ‘lot to give’ to Wales – Andy King

By Press Association
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey will miss summer friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia to focus on his fitness (Adam Davy/PA)
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey will miss summer friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia to focus on his fitness (Adam Davy/PA)

Andy King feels former Wales team-mate Aaron Ramsey will believe he still has a “lot to give” to the national team.

Wales skipper Ramsey’s international future has come under the spotlight after a lack of game-time following an injury-plagued season at Cardiff.

The 33-year-old won the last of his 84 caps nine months ago and was not risked off the bench in March as a penalty shoot-out defeat against Poland ended Welsh hopes of playing at Euro 2024 this summer.

Wales – UEFA Euro 2016 – 4th July
Andy King (left) and Aaron Ramsey (right) were part of Wales’ golden generation which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ramsey will now miss friendlies away to Gibraltar and Slovakia this week to focus on a full pre-season at Cardiff, with Wales boss Rob Page saying his return to the squad in September will depend on his fitness levels then.

“Players know themselves, they know how the body’s feeling,” said King, the Leicester Premier League title winner who announced the end of his 18-year senior career last month.

“It’s always tough when it’s something you’ve done your own life.

“Aaron is a top player, top person, and I’m sure he’ll feel that he’s got a lot to give.”

King played alongside Ramsey in the Wales midfield between 2009 and 2018 and won 50 caps.

The pair were members of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in France.

King told the PA news agency: “Aaron has been an inspiration for a lot of young Welsh players, he was central to that golden generation.

“He would have been the main man in any other generation, but he just happened to come along at the same time as Gareth Bale.

“The way they played in tandem was unbelievable and that took Welsh football to new heights.

“You could give Aaron the ball in any situation and he always wanted to create and make something happen.

“He has been a fantastic player for Wales, and for British football in general for what he did at Arsenal, Juventus and Nice.”

Having missed out on a third successive Euros, Wales will prepare for Nations League matches against Iceland, Montenegro and Turkey this autumn with two friendlies in the space of four days this week.

The Dragons meet Gibraltar at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on Thursday before taking on Euro 2024-bound Slovakia in Trnava.

Wales v South Korea – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson is among those Wales players playing in the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s a new generation and some of the players are playing at Premier League level, which is key,” said former Bristol City midfielder King.

“We managed that around 2014 and 2016 when we had players playing week in and week out in the Premier League.

“That’s not always been the case, but you want lads playing at the highest level.

“Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson are doing that, and hopefully it bodes well for the future.”