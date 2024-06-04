I’m ready to go for Euros – England’s Kieran Trippier feeling good after injury

England defender Kieran Trippier says he is “feeling good” and “ready to go” after recent injury niggles ahead of the European Championship.

Trippier has been recovering from a calf injury sustained in early March and was pictured with a bag of ice strapped to his leg after being substituted in Newcastle’s post-season game against Tottenham in Melbourne two weeks ago.

The 33-year-old captained England in a 3-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night, playing for 62 minutes before being brought off and, following a solid display, is looking forward to the Euros.

The tournament gets under way in Germany on June 14, with Gareth Southgate’s side kicking off their Group C campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen two days later.

Asked if he would be ready to start, Trippier replied: “You best ask Gareth (Southgate)!

Trippier captained England for the third time on Monday night (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m fit. If I pick the team, I’ll put myself in, obviously! But that’s up to Gareth. If I play or don’t play, I’ll be ready.

“I felt really fit, I got another good 60 minutes under my belt, which is always important, but I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fresh and I’m ready to go for the Euros.”

The full-back who has not played a full 90 minutes since February but featured three times in the Magpies’ Premier League run-in in May.

“Obviously the time I had my injury, it was a difficult moment for me,” Trippier said. “I tried hard to get back as quick as I could for Newcastle because it was a busy end to the season.

“Ultimately I had to respect that it was a big injury, as long as I know in my head I’ve done everything right to get back as quickly as possible and do it the right way, that’s all that matters.”

England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 at St James’ Park (Owen HumphreysPA)

Monday was Trippier’s third time captaining England and he enjoyed a special moment leading the team out alongside his son at St James’ Park.

“Very special, to lead the lads out and have my son with me as well,” he added.

“He’s walked out with me for Newcastle, but not England, and it was a great experience for him and I managed to sneak him into the dressing room after the game to get a few photos with the boys.

“It’s always an honour to not just captain the side but represent my country.”