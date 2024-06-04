I’m ready to go for Euros – England’s Kieran Trippier feeling good after injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m ready to go for Euros – England’s Kieran Trippier feeling good after injury

By Press Association
Kieran Trippier is “ready to go” for Euro 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kieran Trippier is "ready to go" for Euro 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England defender Kieran Trippier says he is “feeling good” and “ready to go” after recent injury niggles ahead of the European Championship.

Trippier has been recovering from a calf injury sustained in early March and was pictured with a bag of ice strapped to his leg after being substituted in Newcastle’s post-season game against Tottenham in Melbourne two weeks ago.

The 33-year-old captained England in a 3-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night, playing for 62 minutes before being brought off and, following a solid display, is looking forward to the Euros.

The tournament gets under way in Germany on June 14, with Gareth Southgate’s side kicking off their Group C campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen two days later.

Asked if he would be ready to start, Trippier replied: “You best ask Gareth (Southgate)!

England v Bosnia and Herzegovina – International Friendly – St. James’ Park
Trippier captained England for the third time on Monday night (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m fit. If I pick the team, I’ll put myself in, obviously! But that’s up to Gareth. If I play or don’t play, I’ll be ready.

“I felt really fit, I got another good 60 minutes under my belt, which is always important, but I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fresh and I’m ready to go for the Euros.”

The full-back who has not played a full 90 minutes since February but featured three times in the Magpies’ Premier League run-in in May.

“Obviously the time I had my injury, it was a difficult moment for me,” Trippier said. “I tried hard to get back as quick as I could for Newcastle because it was a busy end to the season.

“Ultimately I had to respect that it was a big injury, as long as I know in my head I’ve done everything right to get back as quickly as possible and do it the right way, that’s all that matters.”

England v Bosnia and Herzegovina – International Friendly – St. James’ Park
England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 at St James' Park (Owen HumphreysPA)

Monday was Trippier’s third time captaining England and he enjoyed a special moment leading the team out alongside his son at St James’ Park.

“Very special, to lead the lads out and have my son with me as well,” he added.

“He’s walked out with me for Newcastle, but not England, and it was a great experience for him and I managed to sneak him into the dressing room after the game to get a few photos with the boys.

“It’s always an honour to not just captain the side but represent my country.”