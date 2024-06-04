Almost half of football fans in favour of keeping VAR if used less – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost half of football fans in favour of keeping VAR if used less – survey

By Press Association
Almost half of fans surveyed by Ipsos support keeping VAR if significant changes are made (Steven Paston/PA)
Almost half of fans surveyed by Ipsos support keeping VAR if significant changes are made (Steven Paston/PA)

Almost half of football fans would support keeping VAR in the Premier League next season if it was used more sparingly and decisions were reached more quickly, according to a new survey.

Wolves have brought forward a proposal to scrap the technology which will be voted on at the league’s annual general meeting on Thursday, but the Premier League says it “fully supports” VAR and it is expected that it will be retained.

An Ipsos poll of almost 800 football fans conducted last month found 44 per cent believe VAR has had a negative impact on the game overall, with the same percentage supporting scrapping it in its current form for next season.

Forty eight per cent of fans support keeping VAR if decisions are taken more quickly and it is used more sparingly
Forty eight per cent of fans support keeping VAR if decisions are taken more quickly and it is used more sparingly (David Davies/PA)

However, 48 per cent said they would support VAR if it was used less often, and decisions were taken more quickly.

Semi-automated offside technology is set to be introduced to the Premier League in the autumn which is expected to cut the length of the average offside VAR check by 31 seconds.

Support for VAR was found to be highest among younger fans in the Ipsos survey. In the 16 to 34 age group, 50 per cent supported keeping it as it is for next season.

A survey of almost 10,000 fans conducted by the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) last summer found almost two-thirds of fans (63.3 per cent) opposed VAR, with 74.6 per cent having supported its introduction in a 2017 survey.

The 2023 survey found just one in 20 who had experienced VAR in a stadium rated their experience of it as good or very good. More than 90 per cent agreed decisions take too long to make and 95 per cent highlighted VAR had removed spontaneity from goal celebrations.

More recently, the FSA has highlighted surveys conducted by individual supporter trusts among their memberships.

Less than one per cent of more than 16,000 Manchester United fans polled by their supporters’ trust supported keeping VAR as is. The survey found 48.8 per cent supported its continuation with certain improvements.

However, 50.6 per cent supported its abolition in any circumstances.

Clubs are also set to discuss the introduction of a trial to allow referees to announce the outcome of VAR reviews to spectators in stadiums at Thursday’s AGM, similar to the trial which took place at last summer’s Women’s World Cup.

The Premier League intervention rate is understood to be lower than that seen in UEFA and FIFA competitions, while delays because of VAR were, on average, just over a minute in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season, roughly the same time as a goal celebration.