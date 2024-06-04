Mauricio Pochettino believes he has left Chelsea in a stronger position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mauricio Pochettino believes he has left Chelsea in a stronger position

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino said he believes Chelsea are in a stronger position now than before his tenure (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes he left the club in a stronger position than he found it following his Stamford Bridge exit.

Addressing the Blues’ ownership and supporters via social media, the 52-year-old used his first public comments since his departure two weeks ago to highlight improvements made during his single season in the job, after signing off his tenure with five consecutive Premier League wins to qualify for Europe.

It was decided in the days immediately following the campaign that the Argentinian would not continue in the role, after failing to reach agreement with the owners and sporting directors over the limit of his responsibility for football matters.

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino enjoyed a good relationship with Chelsea’s squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Despite what was at times a tumultuous year which saw the team spend much of the season in mid-table, there were clear signs during Pochettino’s final months in charge that a young, inexperienced team were progressing under his tenure.

Having taken over following a 12th-placed finish the previous season, he had helped turn a disjointed and unbalanced squad into a coherent team following a £1billion transfer outlay by co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, finishing sixth off the back of a string of excellent displays, most notably in wins at home to Everton, Tottenham and West Ham.

“To the owners, the sporting directors we appreciate the opportunity to return to the Premier League at this great club Chelsea and for the support you gave us, as well as from all the players, staff and fans – thank you,” Pochettino posted on Instagram.

Todd Boehly
Todd Boehly has overseen a spend of more than £1billion on recruitment since buying Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

“We understand how important this football club is to you all and that is why we work so hard to give you a Chelsea you can be proud of.

“I am so pleased with the level the team reached and the way the players and staff have all worked so hard to increase their standards, they deserve great credit and I hope you felt that too in how they performed on the pitch.

“We know there have been ups and downs but we always believed in this team and that we would arrive at a consistent level.

“I believe the experiences of this season and big improvement we saw, I hope will only make the players stronger for the future. It has been a pleasure to work with them all and we appreciate the strong bonds we created in this last year together.”

Chelsea appointed Pochettino’s successor, the former Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, on a five-year deal on Monday.

The 44-year-old Italian will formally start work on July 1, after the owners agreed unanimously with co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart – who led an exhaustive search – that Maresca was their man.

Pochettino added: “I want to wish all of you the best for next season and beyond. It is great that we have the chance to return to Stamford Bridge so soon with SoccerAid this weekend and I hope that we get to see some of you there too.”