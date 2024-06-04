Coco Gauff weathers Ons Jabeur storm to reach French Open semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coco Gauff weathers Ons Jabeur storm to reach French Open semi-finals

By Press Association
Coco Gauff is through to the semi-finals at Roland Garros (Thibault Camus/AP)
Coco Gauff is through to the semi-finals at Roland Garros (Thibault Camus/AP)

Coco Gauff survived an Ons Jabeur onslaught to reach the semi-finals of the French Open.

Third seed Gauff fell a set behind as Jabuer, looking to reach the last four at Roland Garros for the first time, went after the American’s serve from the start and broke for 4-3.

Gauff saved two set points on her own serve but Jabeur finished the job with the ball in her hand, hammering down an ace to clinch it.

Jabeur retrieved an early break in the second but Gauff hit straight back when the Tunisian drilled a forehand wide.

The balance of power had shifted when Jabeur, the eighth seed, dunked a forehand into the net to hand Gauff the double break and the second set.

When US Open champion Gauff broke and then held for 4-1 in the decider, Jabeur had won just two of 11 games.

The Tunisian flags on Court Philippe Chatrier fluttered briefly when she managed a solid hold to love and then moved to 0-30 with a spectacular leaping forehand winner.

But the fightback was quickly snuffed out as 20-year-old Gauff, the runner-up in Paris two years ago, registered a 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory in an hour and 57 minutes.

Ons Jabeur
Ons Jabeur fell short of the French Open semi-finals (Thibault Camus/AP)

She said: “Ons is a tough opponent and well loved on tour, I can tell you guys wanted her to win, and when I’m watching her I want her to win too.

“I love playing in this atmosphere. I was just thinking, ‘this is really fun, win or lose’. I have a lot of love here in Paris too and I really appreciate it.

“I was trying to be more aggressive, she was playing really well the whole match, hitting a lot of winners. I got a little bit tight but I did what I needed to do to win the match.”

But while Gauff took the scenic route to the last four, defending champion Iga Swiatek stayed on easy street.

The world number one double-bageled Anastasia Potapova in round four and quarter-final opponent Marketa Vondrousova must have feared the same fate after Swiatek did not drop a game in racing through the first set.

When she took the opening game of the second set, the 23-year-old from Poland had won 20 games in a row over three matches.

But Vondrousova, the reigning Wimbledon champion and runner-up here in 2019, halted that amazing streak with a hold for 1-1 in the second set.

However, Swiatek went on to wrap up a 19th straight win at Roland Garros 6-0 6-2 in a shade over an hour.

“Honestly I think everything worked,” she said. “I feel I am serving better than in previous rounds so that gave me an extra boost of confidence. I could go with my tactics and not overthink anything.

“Today was pretty straightforward. I’m happy I kept my focus. I wanted to play my game no matter what was coming back from Marketa. I felt I was in the zone today.”

The semi-final showdown with Gauff will be a repeat of the 2022 final, which Swiatek won 6-1 6-3.

“I’ll prepare the same as before any other match and not think about the match as something huge,” she added. “Coco isn’t easy, she likes playing on the clay, especially here.”