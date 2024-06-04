Kevin De Bruyne open to Saudi Arabia move when Man City deal expires next summer

Kevin De Bruyne is open to the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia at the end of his contract with Manchester City.

The Belgium playmaker has a year remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium but admits he has already been discussing the future with his wife Michele.

A lucrative pay day in the latter stages of his career is appealing to the 32-year-old, who said in Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: “For Michele, an exotic adventure is OK.

Until the end! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Qrgfli9up3 — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) May 11, 2024

“These are also conversations that we are having more and more as a family. I still have one year of contract, so I have to think about what can happen.

“My eldest (child) is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play at City. Once the time comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.

“At my age, you have to be open to everything. You talk about unbelievable amounts in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

“If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money.”

De Bruyne signed for City in summer 2015 and has won 15 major trophies.